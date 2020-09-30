advertisement
  • 6:00 am

The most innovative wellness projects of 2020

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2020 Innovation by Design Awards in the Wellness category.

By Fast Company1 minute Read

Winner

[Photo: Overland Partners]
ChildSafe Harvey E. Najim Children and Family Center
Overland Partners
A trauma care center for abused children in San Antonio that highlights the restorative power of nature, with ample views of the outdoors, natural materials, and a healing garden

Finalists

[Photo: Designtex]
Celliant upholstery
Designtex

[Image: Stanford]
Compassionate search: Bringing mental health treatments to Pinterest
Pinterest and experts from Brainstorm: The Stanford Lab for Mental Health Innovation

[Image: Work & Co]
Daily Harvest app
Work & Co

[Photo: Fuseproject]
ElliQ Sidekick
Fuseproject

[Photo: Open Source Respirator]
Model M1
Open Source Respirator

[Photo: Tempo]
Tempo Studio
Tempo

[Photo: Crave]
Vesper Touch & Tease
Crave

Honorable Mentions

[Photo: Bearaby]
Bearaby Tree Napper
Bearaby

[Photo: Beautycounter]
The Clean Deo
Beautycounter

[Photo: Astro Studios]
Colgate Plaqless Pro Toothbrush
Astro Studios

[Photo: Fuseproject]
Dreem
Fuseproject

[Image: Hims & Hers]
Mental Health for All online support groups
Hims & Hers

[Photo: EPFL+ECAL Lab]
Ming Shan Digital Experience
EPFL+ECAL Lab

[Photo: Lola]
Redesigned Pads
Lola

[Photo: Chowbotics]
Sally the Robot 2.0
Chowbotics

[Image: Seed]
@SeedUniversity
Seed

[Photo: Reaktor]
Suunto 7 smartwatch design language
Reaktor

[Image: Josephmark]
Wheel of Foreplay
Josephmark

