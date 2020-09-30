advertisement
The most innovative sports and recreation projects of 2020

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2020 Innovation by Design Awards in the Sports and Recreation category.

By Fast Company1 minute Read

Winner

[Photo: Adam Clark/courtesy Checkerspot]
WNDR Alpine Intention 110
Checkerspot
A ski made of an algae-based composite that dramatically reduces the amount of petrochemicals used to manufacture it

Finalists

[Photo: Google]
GMR by Adidas x EA Sports Fifa Mobile x Jacquard by Google
Google ATAP

[Photo: Oru]
The Inlet From Oru Kayak
Oru Kayak

[Photo: Nike]
Nike Air Zoom Unvrs
Nike

[Photo: Smart Design]
Plano Edge
Smart Design

[Photo: Activision Blizzard]
The Overwatch League’s Collaboration with Jeff Staple
The Overwatch League

[Photo: Specialized]
Specialized S-Works Power Saddle With Mirror Technology
Specialized Bicycle Components

[Photo: courtesy Populous]
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Retractable Pitch
Populous and SCX Special Projects

[Photo: Wahoo]
Wahoo Kickr Bike
Wahoo Fitness

Honorable Mentions

[Photo: Cobra Golf]
3D Printed Golf Putter
HP and Cobra Golf

[Photo: GameOn Technology]
GameOn’s NBA Conversational AI Application
GameOn Technology

[Photo: Work & Co]
Gatorade
Work & Co

[Image: Nike]
Nike House of Innovation
Nike

[Photo: courtesy Nike]
Refurbishing Traz Powell Stadium
Nike

[Photo: courtesy Pininfarina]
Roux Helmet Design
Pininfarina

[Image: SAP]
SAP Patterns of Play
Women’s Tennis Association

[Photo: Suunto]
Suunto 7 smartwatch design language
Reaktor

[Photo: Ogio]
XIX (“Nineteen”) women’s line
Ogio

[Photo: Yeti]
Yeti V Series
Yeti

