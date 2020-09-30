The most innovative sports and recreation projects of 2020

Winner
WNDR Alpine Intention 110
Checkerspot
A ski made of an algae-based composite that dramatically reduces the amount of petrochemicals used to manufacture it
Finalists
GMR by Adidas x EA Sports Fifa Mobile x Jacquard by Google
Google ATAP
The Inlet From Oru Kayak
Oru Kayak
Nike Air Zoom Unvrs
Nike
Plano Edge
Smart Design
The Overwatch League’s Collaboration with Jeff Staple
The Overwatch League
Specialized S-Works Power Saddle With Mirror Technology
Specialized Bicycle Components
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Retractable Pitch
Populous and SCX Special Projects
Wahoo Kickr Bike
Wahoo Fitness
Honorable Mentions
3D Printed Golf Putter
HP and Cobra Golf
GameOn’s NBA Conversational AI Application
GameOn Technology
Gatorade
Work & Co
Refurbishing Traz Powell Stadium
Nike
Roux Helmet Design
Pininfarina
SAP Patterns of Play
Women’s Tennis Association
Suunto 7 smartwatch design language
Reaktor
XIX (“Nineteen”) women’s line
Ogio
Yeti V Series
Yeti