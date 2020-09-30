The most innovative architecture projects of 2020

Winner
Courtyard Kindergarten
MAD Architects
A kindergarten built around a traditional siheyuan courtyard in Beijing, with a rooftop that doubles as a playground
Finalists
BaseCamp Lyngby
Lars Gitz Architects
Dillon617
Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects
FDNY Rescue Company 2
Studio Gang Architects
La Brea Tar Pits Master Plan
Weiss/Manfredi Architects
New Story
Fuseproject
OpenHome
Bensonwood, KieranTimberlake, Lake Flato
RISD North Hall
NADAAA
The Vidro
Soluri Architecture
Honorable Mentions
Aesthetic Nuance: Tykeson Hall
Office 52 Architecture
Canada’s Earth Tower
Perkins and Will
The Catalyst Building
Katerra
The Chipotlane: Reinventing the Drive-Thru
Chipotle Mexican Grill
Cooper Street Garden Apartments
Of Possible
The David H. Koch Center for Cancer Care at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
Perkins Eastman Architects, Ennead Architects, Icrave
Edge
Related Companies, Oxford Properties Group, KPF, Rockwell Group and the Lab at Rockwell Group
Howard Gilman Foundation
WXY Architecture + Urban Design
Hutong Bubble 218
MAD Architects
Nemus Futurum
Great Apes / HiQ, MKTG Finland
Performative Millwork at the Coca-Cola Stage at Alliance Theatre
Trahan Architects
Providence Pedestrian Bridge
Inform
Richard J. Daley College: Manufacturing, Technology and Engineering Center
JGMA
STAAT Mod critical care units
HGA
The Standard, London
Standard Hotels
Temporary Hospital Solution: Enhanced Temporary Patient Rooms
Czarnowski
Yale University Tsai Center for Innovative Thinking
Weiss/Manfredi Architects