The most innovative architecture projects of 2020

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2020 Innovation by Design Awards in the Spaces and Places category.

By Fast Company1 minute Read

Winner

[Photo: Sinziana Velicescu]
Courtyard Kindergarten
MAD Architects
A kindergarten built around a traditional siheyuan courtyard in Beijing, with a rooftop that doubles as a playground

Finalists

[Photo: courtesy Lars Gitz Architects]
BaseCamp Lyngby
Lars Gitz Architects

[Photo: courtesy HKS]
COVID-19 Conversions
HKS

[Photo: Paul Vu Photography]
Dillon617
Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects

[Photo: JGMA]
Esperanza Health Campus
JGMA

[Photo: DDC/Courtesy Studio Gang]
FDNY Rescue Company 2
Studio Gang Architects

[Image: Weiss/Manfredi Architects]
La Brea Tar Pits Master Plan
Weiss/Manfredi Architects

[Photo: Fuseproject]
New Story
Fuseproject

[Photo: courtesy KieranTimberlake]
OpenHome
Bensonwood, KieranTimberlake, Lake Flato

[Photo: courtesy NADAAA]
RISD North Hall
NADAAA

[Photo: courtesy Soluri Architecture]
The Vidro
Soluri Architecture

Honorable Mentions

[Photo: courtesy Office 52 Architecture]
Aesthetic Nuance: Tykeson Hall
Office 52 Architecture

[Photo: courtesy Perkins and Will]
Canada’s Earth Tower
Perkins and Will

[Photo: courtesy Katerra]
The Catalyst Building
Katerra

[Photo: Chipotle]
The Chipotlane: Reinventing the Drive-Thru
Chipotle Mexican Grill

[Photo: courtesy Of Possible]
Cooper Street Garden Apartments
Of Possible

[Photo: Chris Cooper]
The David H. Koch Center for Cancer Care at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
Perkins Eastman Architects, Ennead Architects, Icrave

[Photo: courtesy Related-Oxford]
Edge
Related Companies, Oxford Properties Group, KPF, Rockwell Group and the Lab at Rockwell Group

[Photo: Shao Feng]
Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center
NBBJ

[Photo: WXY Architecture]
Howard Gilman Foundation
WXY Architecture + Urban Design

[Photo: courtesy MAD Architects]
Hutong Bubble 218
MAD Architects

[Photo: courtesy Great Apes]
Nemus Futurum
Great Apes / HiQ, MKTG Finland

[Photo: courtesy Trahan Architects]
Performative Millwork at the Coca-Cola Stage at Alliance Theatre
Trahan Architects

[Photo: courtesy Inform]
Providence Pedestrian Bridge
Inform

[Photo: courtesy JGMA]
Richard J. Daley College: Manufacturing, Technology and Engineering Center
JGMA

[Photo: courtesy HGA]
STAAT Mod critical care units
HGA

[Photo: courtesy Standard Hotels]
The Standard, London
Standard Hotels

[Image: courtesy Czarnowski]
Temporary Hospital Solution: Enhanced Temporary Patient Rooms
Czarnowski

[Image: courtesy Weiss/Manfredi Architects]
Yale University Tsai Center for Innovative Thinking
Weiss/Manfredi Architects

