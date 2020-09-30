advertisement
  • 6:00 am

The best designs for social good of 2020

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2020 Innovation by Design Awards in the Social Good category.

By Fast Company1 minute Read

Winner

[Photo: Max Tomasinelli]
CURA
Carlo Ratti Associati and the CURA task force
An intensive care unit for COVID-19 patients made from converted shipping containers

Finalists

[Image: Planned Parenthood]
Bans Off My Body
Planned Parenthood Federation of America and Planned Parenthood Action Fund

[Image: Stanford]
Compassionate Search: Bringing Mental Health Treatments to Pinterest
Pinterest and experts from Brainstorm: The Stanford Lab for Mental Health Innovation

[Photo: AppliedXL]
COVID-19 Tracker and County Preparedness Index
AppliedXL and Stat News

[Image: Work & Co]
Help Supply
Work & Co

[Photo: Lego]
Lego Audio and Braille Building Instructions
Lego Group

[Image: Upstatement]
Moms Demand Action app and website design
Upstatement

[Photo: Fuseproject]
New Story
Fuseproject

[Photo: Nike]
Nike Air Zoom Pulse
Nike

[Image: Hopelab]
Nod
Hopelab and Grit Digital Health

[Photo: Thomas Jefferson University]
Park in a Truck
Thomas Jefferson University

Honorable Mentions

[Photo: M-Rad Architecture]
Antimicrobial Mobile Testing Unit
M-Rad Architecture

[Photo: Philips]
ATLAS community-based telehealth for local veterans
Philips Experience Design

[Photo: Lyft]
LyftUp
Lyft

[Image: Yash Bhutada]
MakeContact
Yash Bhutada, Harvard University

[Photo: courtesy Kurisu]
Memorial Japanese Healing Garden at Oregon State Penitentiary
Kurisu LLC

[Photo: M.M.LaFleur]
M.M.LaFleur’s Ready to Run Campaign
M.M.LaFleur

[Photo: Embodied]
Moxie
Embodied

[Photo: Nike]
Nike Victory Swim
Nike

[Photo: A Plastic Planet]
Plastic-Free PPE
A Plastic Planet

[Photo: Peyton Fulford/#ShowUs/Getty Images]
Project #ShowUs
Dove

[Photo: ProxyAddress]
ProxyAddress
ProxyAddress

[Photo: courtesy Dalberg Group]
Safe Hands Kenya
SHK Coalition hosted by Dalberg Catalyst

[Photo: Resolve to Save Lives]
Simple
Obvious and Resolve to Save Lives

[Photo: Zoom]
Zoom enables global K–12 education during pandemic
Zoom Video Communications

