The best designs for social good of 2020

Winner
CURA
Carlo Ratti Associati and the CURA task force
An intensive care unit for COVID-19 patients made from converted shipping containers
Finalists
Bans Off My Body
Planned Parenthood Federation of America and Planned Parenthood Action Fund
Compassionate Search: Bringing Mental Health Treatments to Pinterest
Pinterest and experts from Brainstorm: The Stanford Lab for Mental Health Innovation
COVID-19 Tracker and County Preparedness Index
AppliedXL and Stat News
Help Supply
Work & Co
Lego Audio and Braille Building Instructions
Lego Group
Moms Demand Action app and website design
Upstatement
New Story
Fuseproject
Nike Air Zoom Pulse
Nike
Nod
Hopelab and Grit Digital Health
Park in a Truck
Thomas Jefferson University
Honorable Mentions
Antimicrobial Mobile Testing Unit
M-Rad Architecture
ATLAS community-based telehealth for local veterans
Philips Experience Design
Collecteurs: The Collective Museum of Private Collections
Collecteurs
GM produces surgical masks to support frontline healthcare professionals
General Motors
HP is 3D printing critical medical supplies to battle COVID-19
HP
LaAnchoria 3D Printed N95 Alternative Mask
Municipality of Anchorage i-team
Lockdown Solutions Design: From Decontamination Tents to Handwashing Stations
SaniTents
Lumi Nova: Tales of Courage
BFB Labs
LyftUp
Lyft
MakeContact
Yash Bhutada, Harvard University
Memorial Japanese Healing Garden at Oregon State Penitentiary
Kurisu LLC
M.M.LaFleur’s Ready to Run Campaign
M.M.LaFleur
Moxie
Embodied
Nike Victory Swim
Nike
Plastic-Free PPE
A Plastic Planet
Project #ShowUs
Dove
ProxyAddress
ProxyAddress
Safe Hands Kenya
SHK Coalition hosted by Dalberg Catalyst
Simple
Obvious and Resolve to Save Lives
Zoom enables global K–12 education during pandemic
Zoom Video Communications