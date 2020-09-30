advertisement
  • 6:00 am

The best retail design of 2020

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2020 Innovation by Design Awards in the Retail Environments category.

By Fast Company1 minute Read

Winner

[Photo: courtesy Local Projects]
“The Truth Is Local” Storefront Installations
Local Projects
An audiovisual installation in vacant New York storefronts that brings The New York Times‘s local reporting to life

Finalists

[Photo: courtesy Bruce Mau Design]
Aurora Flagship
Aurora Cannabis, Bruce Mau Design

[Photo: Enjoy]
Delivering the Smart Last Mile
Enjoy

[Photo: Michel Florent/courtesy Bjarke Ingels Group]
Galeries Lafayette
Bjarke Ingels Group

[Photo: Nike]
NikeLab Re-Creation Center c/o Virgil Abloh
Nike

[Photo: courtesy Truebird]
Truebird Micro-Café
Truebird

[Photo: Velofix]
Velofix corporate fleet
Velofix

Honorable Mentions

[Image: courtesy 3M]
3 Phase Marketing Shopify Rescue Package
3 Phase Marketing

[Image: Code and Theory]
Adidas Originals Superstar 50th Anniversary AR Experience
Code and Theory

[Photo: Burrow]
Burrow House
Burrow

[Photo: GM]
Cadillac Live Showroom
General Motors

[Photo: WS Development]
The Current
WS Development

[Photo: Nelson Worldwide]
KFC Drive-Thru
Nelson Worldwide

[Photo: Levi’s]
Levi Strauss & Co.
Anthemic Agency

[Photo: Mailchimp]
Small Mall by Mailchimp
Mailchimp

[Photo: Studs]
Studs Studio
Studs

