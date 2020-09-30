The best product design of 2020

Winner
Logitech G Adaptive Gaming Kit
Logitech
A $100 kit, featuring an array of buttons and triggers, to enable more than 46 million people with disabilities to play video games
Finalists
Forgo
Form Us With Love
Google Nest Mini
Google
Moxie
Embodied
Nike Air Zoom Alphafly Next%
Nike
Sarcos Guardian XO Full-Body, Powered Industrial Exoskeleton
Sarcos Robotics
Sirona S
Cybex
VanMoof S3 & X3
VanMoof
Winston Privacy
Minimal
Yoto Player
Pentagram
Honorable Mentions
Analogue Pocket
Analogue
Athena Club
Branch Creative
August Wi-Fi Smart Lock
August Home
Clip
Clip
Converse Renew
Converse
Designtex Celliant upholstery
Designtex
Doro Eliza
McKinsey Design and Doro
Galaxy Z Flip
Samsung Electronics America
Google Pixelbook Go
Google
Leica M10-P “Ghost Edition” for Hodinkee
Hodinkee
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold
Lenovo
Linksys Wellness Pods
Belkin International
Magic Leap 1
Magic Leap
Max Table by Max Lamb for Hem
Hem Design Studio
Philips Hue Smart Button
Signify
Roland GPX-F1 Facet Grand Piano
Roland Corporation
Scotch Flex & Seal Shipping Roll
3M
Vive Cosmos Series
HTC Corporation