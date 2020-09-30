advertisement
  • 6:00 am

The best product design of 2020

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2020 Innovation by Design Awards in the Products category.

By Fast Company1 minute Read

Winner

[Photo: Logitech]
Logitech G Adaptive Gaming Kit
Logitech
A $100 kit, featuring an array of buttons and triggers, to enable more than 46 million people with disabilities to play video games

Finalists

[Photo: Form Us With Love]
Forgo
Form Us With Love

[Photo: Google]
Google Nest Mini
Google

[Photo: Embodied]
Moxie
Embodied

[Photo: Nike]
Nike Air Zoom Alphafly Next%
Nike

[Photo: Sarcos Robotics]
Sarcos Guardian XO Full-Body, Powered Industrial Exoskeleton
Sarcos Robotics

[Photo: Cybex]
Sirona S
Cybex

[Photo: VanMoof]
VanMoof S3 & X3
VanMoof

[Photo: Minimal]
Winston Privacy
Minimal

[Photo: Pentagram]
Yoto Player
Pentagram

Honorable Mentions

[Photo: Analogue]
Analogue Pocket
Analogue

[Photo: Branch Creative]
Athena Club
Branch Creative

[Photo: August Home]
August Wi-Fi Smart Lock
August Home

[Photo: Clip]
Clip
Clip

[Photo: Converse]
Converse Renew
Converse

[Photo: Designtex]
Designtex Celliant upholstery
Designtex

[Photo: Doro]
Doro Eliza
McKinsey Design and Doro

[Photo: Samsung]
Galaxy Z Flip
Samsung Electronics America

[Photo: Google]
Google Pixelbook Go
Google

[Photo: Leica]
Leica M10-P “Ghost Edition” for Hodinkee
Hodinkee

[Photo: Lenovo]
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold
Lenovo

[Photo: Belkin]
Linksys Wellness Pods
Belkin International

[Photo: Magic Leap]
Magic Leap 1
Magic Leap

[Photo: Hem]
Max Table by Max Lamb for Hem
Hem Design Studio

[Photo: Oxo]
Oxo Brew Compact Cold Brew Coffee Maker
Oxo

[Photo: Philips]
Philips Hue Smart Button
Signify

[Photo: Roland]
Roland GPX-F1 Facet Grand Piano
Roland Corporation

[Photo: 3M]
Scotch Flex & Seal Shipping Roll
3M

[Photo: HTC]
Vive Cosmos Series
HTC Corporation

