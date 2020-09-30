advertisement
  • 6:00 am

The most innovative packaging of 2020

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2020 Innovation by Design Awards in the Packaging category.

By Fast Company1 minute Read

Winner

[Photo: Unocup]
Unocup
A foldable paper cup designed to eliminate the need for wasteful, single-use coffee lids

Finalists

[Photo: Beautycounter]
The Clean Deo
Beautycounter

[Photo: Guide Beauty]
Guide Beauty
[Photo: Loop]
Loop Tote
Loop

[Photo: Sweetgreen]
PFAS-free compostable bowls
Sweetgreen and Footprint

[Photo: Colgate]
World’s First Recyclable Tube
Colgate-Palmolive

Honorable Mentions

[Photo: Allbirds]
The Allbirds Dasher compostable shoebox
Enlisted Design

[Photo: Osborne Shiwan]
Godavari Diamonds
Osborne Shiwan

[Photo: PepsiCo]
Hilo Life
PepsiCo Design & Innovation

[Photo: Okeanos]
Made From Stone
Okeanos

[Photo: Samsung]
The Serif Eco-Packaging
Samsung Electronics America

[Photo: Cat Person]
Shipping Boxes
Cat Person

