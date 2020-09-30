advertisement
  • 6:00 am

The best mobility design of 2020

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2020 Innovation by Design Awards in the Mobility category.

By Fast Company1 minute Read

Winners

[Image: Sproute]
Sproute
Move Lab by Free Now
A navigation app that lets you choose your journey based on parameters such as the best-lit streets or the most beautiful landmarks, rather than just the fastest way to get from point A to point B

[Image: Zūm]
Redesigning the Yellow School Bus
Zūm
A system for efficiently transporting schoolchildren in Oakland, California, that reduced the percentage of kids traveling more than 60 minutes each day from 70% to 3%

Finalists

[Photo: Airstream]
Airstream 2020 Globetrotter 30RB
Airstream

[Photo: Flytrex]
Backyard drone delivery in Grand Forks, North Dakota, to ease COVID-19 health crisis
Flytrex

[Photo: Mirrored Media]
BMW IconicSounds Electric
Mirrored Media

[Photo: Google]
Google Maps Live View
Google

[Image: Layer]
Joyn
Layer

[Photo: VanMoof]
VanMoof S3 & X3
VanMoof

Honorable Mentions

[Photo: Thousand]
Chapter helmet
Thousand

[Photo: Cruise]
The Cruise Origin
Cruise

[Photo: Gita]
Gita, the following robot
Gita

[Photo: Harman International]
Harman Ignite: In-Vehicle Experience
Harman International

[Photo: Lucid]
Lucid Air
Lucid

[Photo: Layer]
Pal for Nio
Layer

[Photo: Refraction AI]
Refraction AI
Refraction AI

[Photo: Segway]
Segway S-Pod
Segway-Ninebot

[Image: Tranzito]
Tranzito.LA curbside mobility hubs
Tranzito

[Photo: Unu]
Unu Scooter
Unu

[Image: Sony Corporation]
Vision-S Prototype
Sony Corporation

