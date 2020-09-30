The best mobility design of 2020

Winners
Sproute
Move Lab by Free Now
A navigation app that lets you choose your journey based on parameters such as the best-lit streets or the most beautiful landmarks, rather than just the fastest way to get from point A to point B
Redesigning the Yellow School Bus
Zūm
A system for efficiently transporting schoolchildren in Oakland, California, that reduced the percentage of kids traveling more than 60 minutes each day from 70% to 3%
Finalists
Airstream 2020 Globetrotter 30RB
Airstream
Backyard drone delivery in Grand Forks, North Dakota, to ease COVID-19 health crisis
Flytrex
BMW IconicSounds Electric
Mirrored Media
Google Maps Live View
Google
Joyn
Layer
VanMoof S3 & X3
VanMoof
Honorable Mentions
Chapter helmet
Thousand
The Cruise Origin
Cruise
Gita, the following robot
Gita
Harman Ignite: In-Vehicle Experience
Harman International
Lucid Air
Lucid
Pal for Nio
Layer
Refraction AI
Refraction AI
Segway S-Pod
Segway-Ninebot
Tranzito.LA curbside mobility hubs
Tranzito
Unu Scooter
Unu
Vision-S Prototype
Sony Corporation