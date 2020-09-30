advertisement
  • 6:00 am

The most innovative learning-related projects in 2020

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2020 Innovation by Design Awards in the Learning category.

By Fast Company1 minute Read

Winner

[Photo: Outlier.org]
Outlier.org
Outlier.org
A for-credit college-education platform that uses sleek design to help students pass classes, and reduces the cost of courses by more than 80% compared with traditional universities, potentially saving American students billions of dollars a year

Finalists

[Photo: courtesy Johnston Marklee]
UCLA Margo Leavin Graduate Art Studios
Johnston Marklee

[Photo: Bayha Group]
WorkWonder
Bayha Group

[Photo: Pentagram]
Yoto Player
Pentagram

Honorable Mentions

[Image: Capital One]
Capital One’s Money Teen Checking Account
Capital One

[Image: Jiveworld]
Lupa
Jiveworld and Radio Ambulante

[Image: Beyond]
Mailchimp Academy
Beyond

[Image: courtesy Princeton University]
The Princeton Prosody Archive
Center for Digital Humanities, Princeton University

[Image: Manyone]
Quantum Kate AR
Manyone

[Image: Fabrique]
Things That Talk
Fabrique

[Photo: Sasaki]
Transformation of the Design School at Anant National University
Sasaki

[Image: courtesy Stanford]
Vote by Design: Presidential Edition
Stanford d.school

