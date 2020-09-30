advertisement
  • 6:00 am

The most innovative hospitality projects of 2020

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2020 Innovation by Design Awards in the Hospitality category.

By Fast Company1 minute Read

Winner

[Photo: TWA Hotel]
TWA Hotel
MCR/Morse Development
A transformation of Eero Saarinen’s iconic 1962 TWA Flight Center at New York’s JFK International Airport into a chic hotel

Finalists

[Photo: courtesy Atelier Ace]
Kórsafn, AI generative lobby score collaboration with Sister City, Microsoft, and Björk
Atelier Ace

[Photo: Collective Retreats]
Outlook Shelter
Collective Retreats

[Photo: Kelly Wearstler]
Santa Monica Proper
Kelly Wearstler

[Photo: Singita]
Singita Kwitonda Lodge
Singita

[Photo: Space & Matter]
Sweets Hotel
Space&Matter and Seven New Things

Honorable Mentions

[Photo: Barber Osgerby]
On & On Collection
Barber Osgerby

[Photo: Canlis Restaurant]
Saving multigen family restaurant during a pandemic
Canlis Restaurant

[Photo: Islyn Studio]
Sawmill Market
Islyn Studio

[Photo: Sonder]
Sonder Historical Hotel Transformations
Sonder

