The most innovative hospitality projects of 2020

Winner
TWA Hotel
MCR/Morse Development
A transformation of Eero Saarinen’s iconic 1962 TWA Flight Center at New York’s JFK International Airport into a chic hotel
Finalists
Kórsafn, AI generative lobby score collaboration with Sister City, Microsoft, and Björk
Atelier Ace
Outlook Shelter
Collective Retreats
Santa Monica Proper
Kelly Wearstler
Singita Kwitonda Lodge
Singita
Sweets Hotel
Space&Matter and Seven New Things
Honorable Mentions
On & On Collection
Barber Osgerby
Saving multigen family restaurant during a pandemic
Canlis Restaurant
Sawmill Market
Islyn Studio