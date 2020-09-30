advertisement
  6:00 am

The best home innovations in 2020

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2020 Innovation by Design Awards in the Home category.

By Fast Company1 minute Read

Winner

[Photo: Bearaby]
Bearaby Tree Napper
Bearaby
A weighted blanket that’s filled with Tencel fabric weights, instead of plastic, to promote a good night’s sleep without damaging the environment

Finalists

[Photo: Our Place]
The Always Pan
Our Place

[Photo: Ammunition]
Ammunition x Gantri
Ammunition

[Photo: Dyson]
Dyson Pure Humidify+Cool
Dyson

[Photo: Flo Technologies]
Flo by Moen Smart Water Detector
Flo Technologies

[Photo: Truman’s]
Home Care Membership Bundle
Truman’s

[Photo: Branch Creative]
Ode
Branch Creative

[Photo: Samsung Electronics America]
The Sero TV
Samsung Electronics America

Honorable Mentions

[Photo: Behr]
Behr Simple Pour
Behr Paint Company

[Photo: HB+A Architects]
Box Factory
HB+A Architects

[Photo: Fuseproject]
Coway Icon Air Purifier
Fuseproject and Coway Design Center

[Photo: Dyson]
Dyson Lightcycle Morph
Dyson

[Photo: Food52]
Five Two
Food52

[Photo: GE Appliances]
GE Appliances Microwave Kitchen Hub
GE Appliances

[Photo: Beijing Puppy Robotics]
Hachi Infinite
Beijing Puppy Robotics

[Photo: Henrybuilt]
Primary Objects
Henrybuilt

[Photo: Minimal]
Skip Hop Sit-to-Step High Chair
Minimal

[Photo: Span.IO]
Span Smart Panel
Span.IO

[Photo: Astro Studios]
Stokke Clikk High Chair
Astro Studios

[Photo: Space10]
The Urban Village Project
Space10

