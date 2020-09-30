advertisement
  6:00 am

The most innovative health projects of 2020

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2020 Innovation by Design Awards in the Health category.

By Fast Company1 minute Read

Winner

[Image: Carbon and Resolution Medical]
The Resolution Medical Lattice Swab
Resolution Medical and Carbon
A 3D-printed nasopharyngeal swab (developed in less than three weeks to meet critical shortages in COVID-19 testing) that has a unique lattice structure that improves patients’ comfort and makes it easier for healthcare workers to collect samples

Finalists

[Image: CureMetrix]
AI Algorithm for Mammography
CureMetrix

[Photo: Ideo.org]
ColourZ
Ideo.org

[Photo: Max Tomasinelli]
CURA
Carlo Ratti Associati and the CURA task force

[Image: &Partners]
Human-Centered Design for the Indian Health Service
&Partners

[Photo: Open Source Respirator]
Model M1
Open Source Respirator

[Photo: Artefact]
Prism
Artefact and Seattle Children’s Hospital

[Photo: Spiro Devices]
Spiro Wave
Spiro Devices

[Image: Joe Doucet]
Vue Shield by Joe Doucet
Joe Doucet x Partners

[Photo: Massa Multimedia Architecture]
Walmart Health
Massa Multimedia Architecture

[Image: Frog Design]
Yona
Frog Design

Honorable Mentions

[Photo: Live Well Collaborative]
ADL 1-2-3 Device
Live Well Collaborative

[Photo: Centaur Robotics]
The Centaur—Robotic Wheelchair
Centaur Robotics

[Photo: Studio 20 Design]
Circadia—COVID-19 Remote Respiratory Monitor
Studio 20 Design

[Photo: HKS]
COVID-19 Conversions
HKS

[Image: AppliedXL]
COVID-19 Tracker and County Preparedness Index
AppliedXL and Stat News

[Photo: Dadi]
Dadi Kit 2
Dadi

[Photo: Chris Cooper]
The David H. Koch Center for Cancer Care at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
Perkins Eastman Architects, Ennead Architects, and Icrave

[Photo: Eargo]
Eargo Neo HiFi
Eargo

[Image: Collective Health]
Guide
Collective Health

[Image: Café.art.br]
IMAPI
Café.art.br and Odd.Studio

[Photo: Under the Weather]
IntubationPod
Under the Weather

[Image: Municipality of Anchorage i-team]
LaAnchoria 3D Printed N95 Alternative Mask
Municipality of Anchorage i-team

[Photo: Limerick]
Limerick Colostrum Collection System
Limerick

[Photo: Medtronic]
MyCareLink Heart Mobile App
Medtronic

[Photo: Ceek Women’s Health]
Nella NuSpec
Ceek Women’s Health

[Photo: Nike]
Nike PPE Face Shields
Nike

[Photo: Fjord]
Peter 2.0
Fjord, Design and Innovation from Accenture Interactive

[Photo: HGA]
STAAT Mod critical care units
HGA

[Photo: Frog Design]
Telehealth Toolbox
Frog Design

