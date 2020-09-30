The most innovative health projects of 2020

Winner
The Resolution Medical Lattice Swab
Resolution Medical and Carbon
A 3D-printed nasopharyngeal swab (developed in less than three weeks to meet critical shortages in COVID-19 testing) that has a unique lattice structure that improves patients’ comfort and makes it easier for healthcare workers to collect samples
Finalists
AI Algorithm for Mammography
CureMetrix
ColourZ
Ideo.org
CURA
Carlo Ratti Associati and the CURA task force
Human-Centered Design for the Indian Health Service
&Partners
Model M1
Open Source Respirator
Prism
Artefact and Seattle Children’s Hospital
Spiro Wave
Spiro Devices
Vue Shield by Joe Doucet
Joe Doucet x Partners
Walmart Health
Massa Multimedia Architecture
Yona
Frog Design
Honorable Mentions
ADL 1-2-3 Device
Live Well Collaborative
The Centaur—Robotic Wheelchair
Centaur Robotics
Circadia—COVID-19 Remote Respiratory Monitor
Studio 20 Design
COVID-19 Tracker and County Preparedness Index
AppliedXL and Stat News
Dadi Kit 2
Dadi
The David H. Koch Center for Cancer Care at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
Perkins Eastman Architects, Ennead Architects, and Icrave
Eargo Neo HiFi
Eargo
Guide
Collective Health
IMAPI
Café.art.br and Odd.Studio
IntubationPod
Under the Weather
LaAnchoria 3D Printed N95 Alternative Mask
Municipality of Anchorage i-team
Limerick Colostrum Collection System
Limerick
MyCareLink Heart Mobile App
Medtronic
Nella NuSpec
Ceek Women’s Health
Peter 2.0
Fjord, Design and Innovation from Accenture Interactive
STAAT Mod critical care units
HGA
Telehealth Toolbox
Frog Design