  • 6:00 am

The best graphic design projects of 2020

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2020 Innovation by Design Awards in the Graphic Design category.

By Fast Company1 minute Read

Winner

[Photo: South China Morning Post]
Hong Kong protests: The full story in infographics
South China Morning Post
A series of illustrations, maps, animations, and videos that tell the complex story of Hong Kong’s anti-government protests in an accessible, visual way

Finalists

[Image: CBX]
826NYC
CBX

[Photo: Creuna Norway]
City of Oslo Brand Identity
Creuna Norway

[Image: Google]
Emoji Kitchen
Google

[Image: GE]
GE Healthcare’s Edison Design System
GE

[Image: Emojination]
Interracial Couple Emoji
Emojination

[Photo: Firebelly Design]
Onward Brand Identity
Firebelly Design

Honorable Mentions

[Photo: Monotype]
Ambiguity
Monotype

[Photo: Zulu Alpha Kilo]
Big in Japan
Zulu Alpha Kilo

[Image: Code and Theory]
Bustle Digital Group’s Digital Properties
Code and Theory

[Image: Code Switch]
DesignTalks.Live
Code Switch

[Photo: Fjord]
Food & Beyond
Fjord, Design and Innovation from Accenture Interactive

[Photo: GoDaddy]
GoDaddy: The Go
GoDaddy

[Photos: Dear Future]
Holler
Dear Future

[Photo: Wide Eye]
Kamala Harris: For the People brand identity and website
Wide Eye

[Photo: Code and Theory]
Mailchimp Presents SXSW 2020 #SupportTheShorts
Code and Theory

[Image: Pentagram]
ReInc
Pentagram

[Photo: Astro Studios]
WD_Black Graphic Design System
Astro Studios

