  • 6:00 am

The most innovative fashion and beauty projects of 2020

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2020 Innovation by Design Awards in the Fashion and Beauty category.

By Fast Company1 minute Read

Winner

[Photo: Clove]
Clove
Clove
A cushioned, liquid-repellent shoe designed to make healthcare workers safer and more comfortable on the job

Finalists

[Photo: Vollebak]
Deep Sleep Cocoon
Vollebak

[Photo: Dyson]
Dyson Corrale
Dyson

[Photo: & Other Stories]
Giorgia Lupi & Other Stories
Pentagram

[Photo: Guide Beauty]
Guide Beauty
Guide Beauty

[Photo: Hiki]
Hiki
Hiki

[Photo: Ministry of Supply]
Ministry of Supply’s 3D Print-Knit Mask
Ministry of Supply

[Photo: Evrnu]
NuCycl by Evrnu
Evrnu

[Photo: courtesy Pentagram]
ReInc
Pentagram

[Photo: Google]
Saint Laurent Cit-e backpack x Jacquard by Google
Google ATAP

Honorable Mentions

[Photo: Another Tomorrow]
Another Tomorrow
Another Tomorrow

[Photo: Dear Future]
Better Not Younger
Dear Future

[Photo: By Humankind]
By Humankind
By Humankind

[Photo: Beautycounter]
The Clean Deo
Beautycounter

[Photo: Color&Co]
Color&Co by L’Oréal
Color&Co

[Photo: Dermalogica]
Dermalogica Face Mapping skin analysis
Dermalogica

[Photo: Bee & Kin]
DesignTech
Bee & Kin

[Photo: Pangaia]
Flwrdwn
Pangaia

[Photo: courtesy Ascendum Solutions]
Foot Locker Project Greenhouse
Ascendum Solutions

[Photo: Cariuma]
Ibi
Cariuma

[Photo: Levi’s]
Levi’s Future Finish
Levi’s

[Photo: Napapijri]
Napapijri Circular Series
Napapijri

[Photo: Oura]
Oura Air Mask
Oura

[Photo: L’Oréal]
Perso
L’Oréal USA

[Photo: Touchland]
Power Mist and Kub
Touchland

[Photo: Diptyque Paris]
Prêts-à-Parfumer Perfumed Bracelet
Diptyque Paris

[Photo: Blank]
Responsible fashion app
Blank

