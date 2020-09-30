The best experimental design projects of 2020

Winner
Illusory Material: 3D Printed Optical Textiles
Jiani Zeng, Honghao Deng, and MIT
A method for designing and 3D printing objects with dynamic color, texture, and reflectivity
Finalists
Bracelet of Silence
University of Chicago, Department of Computer Science
Futurecraft.Loop Generation 2
Adidas
Matternet Station
Matternet
Self-Shaping Wood—the Urbach Tower
Institute for Computational Design and Construction
Silk II
The Mediated Matter Group, MIT Media Lab
Totems
MIT Media Lab, Mediated Matter Group
Venous Materials
MIT Media Lab, Tangible Media Group
Honorable Mentions
The Aeroslider
Manyone
AR UI for the Azurion Interventional Room
Philips Experience Design and Microsoft
Bee Home
Space10
BMW IconicSounds Electric
Mirrored Media
Envelope
Special Projects
Lemo
Shi Yilei, Haimo Zhang, Suranga Nanayakkara, Augmented Human Lab, University of Auckland
Marimekko and Spinnova printed-clothing collaboration
Marimekko and Spinnova
Regenerative Design Framework
HDR
Stereoform Slab
Skidmore, Owings & Merrill
SurfaceSight
Future Interfaces Group, Carnegie Mellon University
Virtual Concert
Zoan
WorldGaze
Future Interfaces Group, Carnegie Mellon University