advertisement
advertisement
  • 6:00 am

The best experimental design projects of 2020

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2020 Innovation by Design Awards in the Experimental category.

The best experimental design projects of 2020
By Fast Company1 minute Read

Winner

[Photo: courtesy MIT]
Illusory Material: 3D Printed Optical Textiles
Jiani Zeng, Honghao Deng, and MIT
A method for designing and 3D printing objects with dynamic color, texture, and reflectivity

advertisement
advertisement

Finalists

[Photo: courtesy University of Chicago]
Bracelet of Silence
University of Chicago, Department of Computer Science

[Photo: Adidas]
Futurecraft.Loop Generation 2
Adidas

[Photo: courtesy Matternet]
Matternet Station
Matternet

[Photo: courtesy Institute for Computational Design and Construction]
Self-Shaping Wood—the Urbach Tower
Institute for Computational Design and Construction

[Photo: MIT Media Lab]
Silk II
The Mediated Matter Group, MIT Media Lab

[Photo: MIT Media Lab]
Totems
MIT Media Lab, Mediated Matter Group

advertisement

[Photo: MIT Media Lab]
Venous Materials
MIT Media Lab, Tangible Media Group

Honorable Mentions

[Image: courtesy Manyone]
The Aeroslider
Manyone

[Photo: Philips]
AR UI for the Azurion Interventional Room
Philips Experience Design and Microsoft

[Photo: Brendan Austin/courtesy Space10]
Bee Home
Space10

[Photo: Mirrored Media]
BMW IconicSounds Electric
Mirrored Media

[Photo: Special Projects]
Envelope
Special Projects

advertisement

[Photo: University of Auckland]
Lemo
Shi Yilei, Haimo Zhang, Suranga Nanayakkara, Augmented Human Lab, University of Auckland

[Photo: Marimekko]
Marimekko and Spinnova printed-clothing collaboration
Marimekko and Spinnova

[Image: HDR]
Regenerative Design Framework
HDR

[Photo: courtesy SOM]
Stereoform Slab
Skidmore, Owings & Merrill

[Photo: Carnegie Mellon University]
SurfaceSight
Future Interfaces Group, Carnegie Mellon University

[Photo: Zoan]
Virtual Concert
Zoan

advertisement

[Photo: Carnegie Mellon University]
WorldGaze
Future Interfaces Group, Carnegie Mellon University

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

News

Co.Design

Work Life