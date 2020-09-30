advertisement
  6:00 am

The best data design of 2020

See all the honorees of the 2020 Innovation by Design Awards in the Data Design category.

By Fast Company1 minute Read

Winner

[Image: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates]
Scout
Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates
A web platform that visualizes thousands of architectural design options, empowering clients and community members to co-create buildings and neighborhoods

Finalists

[Image: Nature]
150 years of Nature
MIT-IBM Watson AI Lab, Nature, Northeastern University

[Image: Salesforce]
Einstein Designer—Powered by Deep Learning UX
Salesforce

[Image: Café.art.br]
EVA—Evidence on Violence and Alternatives for Women and Girls
Café.art.br

[Photo: Pentagram/& Other Stories]
Giorgia Lupi & Other Stories
Pentagram

[Image: Work & Co]
Ikea digital tools
Work & Co

[Image: The New York Times]
New York Times COVID-19 front pages
The New York Times

[Image: Café.art.br]
Organized Crime Index—Africa
Café.art.br

[Image: Tableau Software]
Tableau COVID-19 Data Hub
Tableau Software

Honorable Mentions

[Image: Blackline Safety]
Blackline Industrial Contact Tracing System
Blackline Safety

[Photo: William Jess Laird]
Bode Vault
Microsoft

[Image: Civis Analytics]
Census Intelligence Center
Civis Analytics

[Image: Illumitex]
FarmVision AI
Illumitex

[Image: Café.art.br/Odd.Studio]
IMAPI
Café.art.br and Odd.Studio

[Image: Identv]
The Long Shot
Identv

[Image: Stitch Fix]
Shop
Stitch Fix

[Image: MIT]
Singapore Calling
MIT Senseable City Lab

[Image: Walmart]
Smart Substitutions
Walmart

[Image: South China Morning Post]
“Why your smartphone is causing you ‘text neck’ syndrome”
South China Morning Post

[Image: courtesy Conservation International]
Wildlife Insights
Conservation International and Google

