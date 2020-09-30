The best data design of 2020

Winner
Scout
Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates
A web platform that visualizes thousands of architectural design options, empowering clients and community members to co-create buildings and neighborhoods
Finalists
150 years of Nature
MIT-IBM Watson AI Lab, Nature, Northeastern University
Einstein Designer—Powered by Deep Learning UX
Salesforce
EVA—Evidence on Violence and Alternatives for Women and Girls
Café.art.br
Giorgia Lupi & Other Stories
Pentagram
Ikea digital tools
Work & Co
New York Times COVID-19 front pages
The New York Times
Organized Crime Index—Africa
Café.art.br
Tableau COVID-19 Data Hub
Tableau Software
Honorable Mentions
Blackline Industrial Contact Tracing System
Blackline Safety
Bode Vault
Microsoft
Census Intelligence Center
Civis Analytics
FarmVision AI
Illumitex
IMAPI
Café.art.br and Odd.Studio
The Long Shot
Identv
Shop
Stitch Fix
Singapore Calling
MIT Senseable City Lab
Smart Substitutions
Walmart
“Why your smartphone is causing you ‘text neck’ syndrome”
South China Morning Post
Wildlife Insights
Conservation International and Google