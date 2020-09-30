advertisement
  • 6:00 am

The best apps and games of 2020

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2020 Innovation by Design Awards in the Apps and Games category.

By Fast Company1 minute Read

Winner

[Image: Within]
Supernatural
Within
A virtual-reality fitness app that transports users to far-flung corners of the earth, from the Galápagos’s Isabela Island to
the ruins of Machu Picchu, to make exercising at home feel like a vacation

Finalists

[Image: Adobe]
Adobe Aero
Adobe

[Image: Adobe]
Adobe Photoshop Camera
Adobe

[Image: BadGood Limited]
BadGood app
BadGood Limited, Augmented Human Lab

[Image: Work & Co]
Daily Harvest app
Work & Co

[Image: Google]
Google Maps Live View
Google

[Image: Ustwo]
Headed South
Ustwo

[Image: Microsoft]
Minecraft Earth
Microsoft, Mojang Studios

[Image: Hopelab]
Nod
Hopelab and Grit Digital Health

[Image: Spotify]
Spotify Kids app
Spotify

[Image: Virsix Games]
St. Noire
Virsix Games

Honorable Mentions

[Image: Sidebench]
Baby Steps LA
Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Sidebench

[Image: Disney]
Disney+
The Walt Disney Company

[Image: Ubiquity6]
Display.land
Ubiquity6

[Image: Drops]
Droplets
Drops

[Image: Illumix]
Five Nights at Freddy’s AR
Illumix

[Image: Work & Co]
Gatorade
Work & Co

[Photo: Kinzoo]
Kinzoo
Kinzoo

[Image: Krikey]
Krikey
Krikey

[Image: Play]
Play
Play

[Image: 3M]
Post-it App
3M Company

[Image: BuzzFeed]
Shoppable Recipes—Tasty x Walmart
BuzzFeed

[Image: Trash]
Trash
Trash

[Image: Equinox Media]
Variis by Equinox
Equinox Media

