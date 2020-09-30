The best apps and games of 2020

Winner
Supernatural
Within
A virtual-reality fitness app that transports users to far-flung corners of the earth, from the Galápagos’s Isabela Island to
the ruins of Machu Picchu, to make exercising at home feel like a vacation
Finalists
Adobe Aero
Adobe
Adobe Photoshop Camera
Adobe
BadGood app
BadGood Limited, Augmented Human Lab
Daily Harvest app
Work & Co
Google Maps Live View
Google
Headed South
Ustwo
Minecraft Earth
Microsoft, Mojang Studios
Nod
Hopelab and Grit Digital Health
Spotify Kids app
Spotify
St. Noire
Virsix Games
Honorable Mentions
Baby Steps LA
Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Sidebench
Disney+
The Walt Disney Company
Display.land
Ubiquity6
Droplets
Drops
Five Nights at Freddy’s AR
Illumix
Gatorade
Work & Co
Kinzoo
Kinzoo
Krikey
Krikey
Play
Play
Post-it App
3M Company
Shoppable Recipes—Tasty x Walmart
BuzzFeed
Trash
Trash
Variis by Equinox
Equinox Media