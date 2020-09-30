The most innovative designs of 2020

Winner
New York Times COVID-19 front pages
The New York Times
A nontraditional front-page layout using graphics to spotlight the unprecedented scale and horror of the COVID-19 pandemic
Finalists
Ammunition x Gantri
Ammunition
Clove
Clove
Google Maps Live View
Google
Google Nest Mini
Google
Guide Beauty
Guide Beauty
Ikea digital tools
Work & Co
Interracial Couple Emoji
Emojination
Logitech G Adaptive Gaming Kit
Logitech
Nike Air Zoom Alphafly Next%
Nike
Scotch Flex & Seal Shipping Roll
3M
Spiro Wave
Spiro Devices
Totems
MIT Media Lab, Mediated Matter Group
Honorable Mentions
Blueprint
Swing Left
The David H. Koch Center for Cancer Care at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
Perkins Eastman Architects, Ennead Architects, Icrave
Deep Sleep Cocoon
Vollebak
Disney+
The Walt Disney Company
Einstein Designer—Powered by Deep Learning UX
Salesforce
Galaxy Z Flip
Samsung Electronics America
Giorgia Lupi & Other Stories
Pentagram
Guide, a new product in My Collective app
Collective Health
Help Supply
Work & Co
LaAnchoria 3D Printed N95 Alternative Mask
Municipality of Anchorage i-team
Light Phone II
Light
Magic Leap 1
Magic Leap
Minecraft Earth
Microsoft, Mojang Studios
ReInc
Pentagram
Sarcos Guardian XO Full-Body, Powered Industrial Exoskeleton
Sarcos Robotics
Self-Shaping Wood—the Urbach Tower
University of Stuttgart, Empa, ETH Zurich, and Blumer-Lehmann AG
Smartphone-enabled, at-home test for COVID-19 antibodies
Scanwell Health
Tempo Studio
Tempo
Venous Materials
MIT Media Lab, Tangible Media Group