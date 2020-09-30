advertisement
  • 6:00 am

The most innovative designs of 2020

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2020 Innovation by Design Awards in the General Excellence category.

By Fast Company1 minute Read

Winner

[Image: The New York Times]
New York Times COVID-19 front pages
The New York Times

A nontraditional front-page layout using graphics to spotlight the unprecedented scale and horror of the COVID-19 pandemic

Finalists

[Image: Ammunition]
Ammunition x Gantri
Ammunition

[Photo: Clove]
Clove
Clove

[Photo: Google]
Google Maps Live View
Google

[Photo: Google]
Google Nest Mini
Google

[Photo: Guide Beauty]
Guide Beauty
Guide Beauty

[Image: Work & Co]
Ikea digital tools
Work & Co

[Image: Emojination]
Interracial Couple Emoji
Emojination

[Image: Logitech]
Logitech G Adaptive Gaming Kit
Logitech

[Photo: Nike]
Nike Air Zoom Alphafly Next%
Nike

[Photo: 3M]
Scotch Flex & Seal Shipping Roll
3M

[Photo: courtesy Newlab]
Spiro Wave
Spiro Devices

[Photo: MIT Media Lab]
Totems
MIT Media Lab, Mediated Matter Group

Honorable Mentions

[Image: Swing Left]
Blueprint
Swing Left

[Photo: HKS]
COVID-19 Conversions
HKS

[Photo: Chris Cooper]
The David H. Koch Center for Cancer Care at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
Perkins Eastman Architects, Ennead Architects, Icrave

[Photo: Vollebak/Sun Lee]
Deep Sleep Cocoon
Vollebak

[Image: Disney]
Disney+
The Walt Disney Company

[Image: Salesforce]
Einstein Designer—Powered by Deep Learning UX
Salesforce

[Photos: Samsung]
Galaxy Z Flip
Samsung Electronics America

[Photo: Pentagram/& Other Stories]
Giorgia Lupi & Other Stories
Pentagram

[Image: Collective Health]
Guide, a new product in My Collective app
Collective Health

[Image: Work & Co]
Help Supply
Work & Co

[Image: Municipality of Anchorage i-team]
LaAnchoria 3D Printed N95 Alternative Mask
Municipality of Anchorage i-team

[Image: Light]
Light Phone II
Light

[Photo: Magic Leap]
Magic Leap 1
Magic Leap

[Image: Microsoft]
Minecraft Earth
Microsoft, Mojang Studios

[Image: Pentagram]
ReInc
Pentagram

[Image: Sarcos Robotics]
Sarcos Guardian XO Full-Body, Powered Industrial Exoskeleton
Sarcos Robotics

[Image: Institute for Computational Design and Construction]
Self-Shaping Wood—the Urbach Tower
University of Stuttgart, Empa, ETH Zurich, and Blumer-Lehmann AG

[Image: Scanwell Health]
Smartphone-enabled, at-home test for COVID-19 antibodies
Scanwell Health

[Image: Tempo]
Tempo Studio
Tempo

[Image: MIT Media Lab]
Venous Materials
MIT Media Lab, Tangible Media Group

