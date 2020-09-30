Brazilian telecom designs an app that’s remarkably simple and beautifully streamlined

Is there any prospect less appealing than interacting with your telecom provider? Whether checking your data balance or paying your latest bill, the experience is typically a slog.

But not for the 60 million customers of Claro, Brazil’s second-largest telecom provider. Thanks to a carefully considered mobile app reboot, orchestrated by digital studio Work & Co, Claro customers can now manage their accounts with far less friction and far more simplicity than ever before.

The New My Claro mobile (“Novo Minha Claro móvel”) design is all about “prioritizing the features that really impact people’s lives,” according to Work & Co founding partner Marcelo Eduardo. For achieving that goal, New My Claro has been named a 2020 Innovation by Design winner in the Latin America category.

New My Claro combines a scaleable mobile framework with clever features. First and foremost, the app puts the use cases that drive the majority of logins front and center. Instead of navigating an exhaustive list of options (Eduardo has seen some telecom apps with nearly 100 menu items), My Claro orients its home screen around the five tasks that drove the vast majority of interactions in the telecom’s prior app. For example, in a country where most people have prepaid cell phone plans, customers value the ability to quickly log in and check their data balance, which My Claro visualizes as a gas tank (data being the fuel). The app’s minimal black-and-white color palette, combined with numbers in red, further allows critical information to pop off the screen.

Other features point toward My Claro’s respect for its customers’ time and often tight budgets. When the app is updating a customer’s data, instead of a generic loading screen, My Claro displays “the most important thing in your account right now,” says Eduardo, such as your bill total, or a warning that your data balance is running low.

User testing, Eduardo adds, served as a humbling reminder that “$5 makes a lot of difference in a lot of people’s lives.” To help customers support one another, his team created a drag-and-drop feature that allows friends and family to share data.

Following a soft-launch last December, My Claro was downloaded 250,000 times. Today, it’s being used by millions of Claro customers.