The VanMoof S3 is a smarter electric bike for urban streets

“We wanted to make an electric bike for city commuters,” says VanMoof director of smart products Jean-Paul Niellissen. The Amsterdam-based company noted that even in its bike-friendly home city, commuters often opted for cars when traveling more than 5 kilometers (3 miles). The S3 ($1,998) is designed to be as sleek as a regular bike, with a few added features.

Connectivity

Bluetooth technology allows the bike to be locked and unlocked remotely, track rider mileage, and be reported stolen or disabled, all from a smartphone.

Shifting

An automatic e-shifter makes the bike extremely smooth to ride on any incline, and can be customized through a connected app.

Motor

The electric motor, which boosts up to 20 mph, is hidden in the wheel hub.

