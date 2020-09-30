Is the world’s next mouse just two dots?

Over the past 40 years of human interaction design, computers have been honed to empower people with disabilities. Today, the iPhone’s touchscreen has a whole mode for people who are blind, while the Google Pixel can caption audio in real time for people who can’t hear. You can play Xbox with almost any physical impairment . And you can even drive a mouse clicker or wheelchair with nothing but the gaze of your eyes.

We’ve gotten pretty good at making the 2D interfaces on screens accessible to everyone. But how will people with disabilities handle augmented reality, full of interfaces that float in the 3D space of our real world? Better put, how does someone pick up a virtual box if they can’t lift a real one? If software is going to begin emulating real life, we need to make sure people with disabilities can still navigate through it.

Dots tries to do just this, as our 2020 Innovation by Design winner in the Student category. Developed by students at the Royal College of Art, Dots is a highly simplified, universal controller that enables people with varying physical disabilities to adeptly play and work in tangible, 3D interfaces.

Dots places two small accelerometer-loaded leads (aka dots) on someone’s body. It can be any spot from the chin to the tip of an amputated limb. As they wear a Microsoft Hololens headset, these two dots allow them to gesture however they’re comfortable, while controlling complex 3D holograms.

“If you look at 3D interactions, there are four fundamental movements: move, rotate, scale, and click,” says Valentin Weilun Gong, one of the students who developed the project. “If you can do those four things, you can essentially do anything in a 3D interface.” Dots enables them all.

To design the system, the students invited able-bodied people into their lab. “We’d recruit like 20 people and tell them you can’t use your [arms], and assign them two body parts randomly—like you can use your neck and your lap—and asked them to control 3D software,” says Gong. The test had no technology involved. The subjects were just miming movements. But through those tests, the researchers began to recognize patterns. For instance, if people wanted to make something bigger, they’d often make their bodies bigger, opening their mouth or parting their legs.

“We realized there’s really some fundamental logic,” says Gong. “So at that time we had a rough idea, if we could capture some body movement, it doesn’t matter where that body part would be. We could still let people control a system.”