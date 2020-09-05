How to watch the 2020 Kentucky Derby live on NBC without cable

Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic and its domino effect of disruption, the world’s most-anticipated horse race is late on arrival. Normally, the Kentucky Derby takes place in May, but COVID-related delays forced racing officials to get creative, and so all the action will happen today (Saturday, September 5), on Labor Day Weekend.

The event will still take place at Louisville’s Churchill Downs—and it will still air on NBC—but there will be no fans in the stands for the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby. You can check out the full list of horses on the race’s website.

Coverage of the 2020 Kentucky Derby begins this afternoon at 2:30 p.m. ET, with approximate post time slated for 7:01 p.m. ET. If you’re a cord cutter who wants to watch the race on your smart TV, computer, or phone, you’ll need access to NBC or an NBC Sports app. Here are the easiest options:

NBC digital options

You can watch the NBC network’s live sports coverage on NBCSports.com or with the NBC Sports mobile apps on iOS or Android. You’ll need login credentials with a pay-TV provider for this option.

Free ways to watch

Locast, a nonprofit streaming service, lets you watch broadcast networks online for free. It’s available in 22 markets and counting.

And lest we forget, NBC is a broadcast network and available over the air for free. If you have an OTA antenna, you may be able to watch the race this way.

Subscription Streaming Services

Cord cutters can watch NBC Sports live on the following standalone streaming services that offer the network as part of a bundle. Many offer a free week for new subscribers.