4 essential Chrome security features you may have overlooked

Even if Google’s Chrome web browser is your daily driver, you probably don’t pay that much attention to its security features.

And while a lot of protection happens in the background without your realizing it, there are a few handy tricks you can use yourself to check for bad software, make sure your passwords are safe, and more.

Scan for shady software

Malicious software often infiltrates your computer via unscrupulous websites. And wouldn’t you know it: Chrome for Windows has a built-in malware scanner.

So if things just seem a little odd—unexpected popups, site redirects, and other weirdness—open the three-dot menu in Chrome’s upper-right corner, then navigate to Settings > Advanced > Reset and cleanup.

From there, click “Clean up computer” to kick off a quick scan for malware, browser hijacking, evil extensions, and other naughty nonsense.

Check for compromised passwords

If you’ve been online for any meaningful length of time and you haven’t been using unique passwords for every site, the chances are overwhelming that some of your credentials have been compromised.

In a couple of clicks, you can check username and password combinations you’ve saved to Chrome against known breaches and, better yet, change those compromised passwords.