How to explain résumé gaps after a layoff

Unemployment has skyrocketed since the COVID-19 layoffs began earlier this year. With so many layoffs and furloughs, a common question we are asked during my company’s résumé-writing calls is, “How do I explain a COVID-19 related layoff on my résumé?” You don’t want to look like you were fired. The reality is, you were most likely laid off for reasons entirely out of your control .

Speaking from experience, our firm has worked with professionals in nearly every industry to overcome COVID-19 layoffs and bring life to time-staggered résumés.

On average, millions of workers have been laid off since the beginning of the pandemic in March. Reassure yourself: You’re not alone in your current employment status. With just a few simple tips, you will have a résumé that can easily explain your situation to a future employer.

Know that you have done nothing wrong

First and foremost, it’s important to know that you have done nothing wrong. Layoffs, especially during a global pandemic, are unfortunately a normal occurrence. Most companies will not hold this against you. If you show an end date for your most recent employer any time after March 2020, most recruiters and hiring managers are going to assume it was a COVID-19-related layoff. This is especially true if you were working in the hospitality, education, aviation, or retail industries.

While most employers will be understanding of short employment gaps during these uncommon times, it’s best to put to rest any uncertainty that can arise. To start, open up your résumé and get started with the following recommendations.

Update your work experience

The most common way to update your work experience section to reflect a COVID-19 layoff is to include a bullet point under your most recent job. This bullet point should be the first bullet point for this job to clearly explain your situation. A bullet point summarizing your layoff could look like this:

“Laid off due to a company-wide downsizing effort caused by COVID-19 pandemic.“

