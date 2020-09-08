Why we need to redesign résumés for the COVID era and the future of work

Until this year, the simple and succinct document—easy to create and easier to digest—was the catch-all solution for showcasing the skills and experiences we’ve collected. But now many students and workers are finding themselves in situations they never imagined. Sixteen percent of high school seniors, up from fewer than 3% in recent years, plan on taking a gap year, and millions of laid-off workers have found themselves homeschooling, volunteering virtually, taking care of family members and friends, teaching themselves new skills, and more.

By analyzing domain registration and website data, my team noticed that the number of new websites being created as blogs and personal sites has increased by 14.9% in recent months. Terms indicating a growing freelance market are increasing compared to what we’d seen over the last 12 years too. The word “freelance” was used 6.85% more, “developer” increased by 8.18%, “designer” saw a 9.58% increase, and “webinar” came up 32.87% more.

Between the gap years, volunteering, freelancing, and personal projects people are taking on, many will emerge from this pandemic with a diverse range of experiences. This is an opportunity to reevaluate how candidates can present themselves in the job market because showcasing the value of these nontraditional experiences and soft skills will require something more dynamic than a one-page résumé and a copy-and-paste cover letter.

Reflect and recognize

Before you can even think about what form your new portfolio piece might take, you first have to pause and consider what your new story is. Start by looking at what’s not on paper and identify the soft skills that have flourished during this unique year. Did you find ways to virtually volunteer? This shows compassion in times of crisis. Did you journal every day of quarantine? This shows your willingness and ability to make sense of the problems around you. Did you start and keep up with a garden? Then you can tell a story about your dedication to a project.

We don’t often think of qualities such as organization, tenacity, and reliability as playing a major role during our downtime. But in a year where change has become the only certainty, employers are beginning to open their eyes to the unique stories that potential candidates have, as well as the intangible qualities that are more important than ever, such as perseverance, creativity, and collaboration.

Try to think of instances this year in which you’ve had to pivot or be quick on your feet, or times that you’ve had to embrace an informal leadership role by keeping your friends and family connected, or maybe by replanning family events or budgets at the last minute.