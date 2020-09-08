NBA stadiums will be voting centers this fall. Here’s how that will work

After teams participating in the NBA’s playoffs in Orlando refused to play their games in protest recently over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the NBA and its players union struck a deal to resume the competition that aims to increase voter turnout this November. During the general election, NBA arenas will turn into safe in-person voting locations.

The deal, made after the players solicited advice from former President Barack Obama, will allow team representatives in cities where the league franchise “owns and controls the arena property” to convert the spaces to handle voting. A few teams, including the Washington Wizards, the Detroit Pistons, and the Charlotte Hornets, had already committed earlier this summer to make their arenas available. The post-protest deal has spurred several other teams to join in the offer, including the Los Angeles Clippers, the New York Knicks, and the Dallas Mavericks.

So how does a pro basketball stadium with seating for upwards of 20,000 people transform into an important-but-banal voting precinct?

One of the teams offering its arena up for use, the Atlanta Hawks, already has some experience converting its space for voting. In June, the team announced it would be making its home court, State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta, a voting site for Georgia’s primary runoff election in August. Early voting began there on July 20, three weeks before Election Day. It was the largest voting precinct in Georgia history.

“There was a lot of excitement around it because we’ve never had a voting space like this before. Usually we’re in libraries,” says Richard Barron, director of the Fulton County Department of Registration and Elections. “All the Fulton County libraries have been renovated and they’re nice spaces, but when you’re going into a big arena like this, there’s this atmosphere about being in there.”

During early primary voting in July, 100 voting booths and machines lined the edge of the covered basketball court’s floor, while the large overhead video screen displayed graphics reading, “Thank you for voting at State Farm Arena.”

“The scoreboard’s lit up, there’s all of this ‘thank you for voting [messaging].’ All of the lights in the arena are on, and they’re all focused on voting. So it’s a production there,” Barron says.