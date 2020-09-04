Here’s why people are boycotting the live-action ‘Mulan’ on Disney Plus

Disney’s live-action Mulan remake was scheduled to make its theatrical debut in March, yet just days after its premiere, the movie’s general release was abruptly halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The move disappointed fans—yet, to be honest, the Mulan remake has had a history of disappointment.

Adherents of the 1998 animated Mulan were disappointed to find out last year that neither the original songs nor the animated dragon Mushu would be making an appearance in the remake. As mentioned, more disappointment came over the delay of the film’s theatrical release. And yet, even more disappointment came when Disney finally announced Mulan would forgo said theatrical release and head straight to Disney Plus where viewers could watch it in their own homes—for $30 extra on top of their monthly Disney Plus subscription fee.

And today, September 4, is the day the Mulan remake debuts on the Mouse House’s streaming service. Yet it’s also the day #boycottMulan and #banMulan started trending on social media. So what’s the deal? Are people still angry over the $30 fee and no Mushu?

No, it’s more serious than that—it’s about democracy itself. Here’s the deal:

Disney sees a big Chinese win: Mulan is one of the first Disney films to feature a virtually all-Asian cast, as well as a mostly Chinese cast (in the major roles, at least). That kind of representation is to be commended as Mulan is a centuries-old Chinese tale with great significance to many Chinese. Its primarily Chinese cast could help Disney have great success with the film in China, the world’s second-largest movie market. Yet with all things China nowadays, it’s hard not to get political—and that’s what’s happened with Mulan.

It should be noted that Liu Yife isn’t the only Mulan cast member whose support for her country has led to calls for a Mulan boycott. Her co-star, Donnie Yen, who many in America will remember played the role of the blind force-sensitive Chirrut Îmwe in 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, has also made comments that people find offensive. In July he posted on social media stating the recent changes in Hong Kong marked “the celebration day for Hong Kong returned to motherland China 23 years.”