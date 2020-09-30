This 3D-printed nasal swab is a design marvel

This past spring, as medical facilities faced a shortage of nasopharyngeal swabs for COVID-19 testing, Carbon3D and Resolution Medical designed, manufactured, and launched a new swab featuring a carbon lattice tip. All of this took less than three weeks, thanks to 3D-printing techniques. The company is now producing up to a million swabs a week.

Less rigid

Following tests at Harvard- and Stanford-associated hospitals, engineers redesigned the stem (previously rigid) to be more flexible.

Carbon tip

The tip of the swab is made of flexible carbon lattice that conforms to the shape of the nose and can rotate in the nasal cavity, improving patient comfort.

Better samples

The tip’s hollow cage structure leaves ample space to collect and remove mucus, which improves the efficacy of COVID-19 testing.

