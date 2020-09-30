Why ‘The New York Times’ reinvented its front page to cover COVID-19

In May, when the United States reached the grim milestone of 100,000 confirmed deaths from COVID-19, The New York Times turned its front page into a powerful memorial, a list of every American coronavirus fatality to date: name, age, hometown, and a personal detail. Topped by a banner headline, the gray page was as solemn as a tombstone.

It was the latest example of how the Times, the winner of Fast Company’s 2020 Innovation by Design General Excellence category, is reimagining its most valuable real estate to help readers make sense of these confusing and scary times. “We cannot just tell those stories with stories,” says The New York Times executive editor Dean Baquet. “We need for people to pick up the front page and understand that they are in the middle of something truly remarkable.”

Here, Baquet discusses how design can amplify the truth at a time when even basic facts are under siege, why print isn’t dead, and why design is key to solving journalism’s biggest problems.

Fast Company: Several of your front pages this year broke with conventional newspaper design. One featured a chart of the U.S. unemployment rate that extended above and below the fold, another mapped coronavirus fatalities across the country with New York City’s death toll spiking through the Times’s logo, and another was dedicated entirely to names of the dead.

Dean Baquet: We’re in just a remarkable moment. I’ve never seen anything like it in my career. The combination of a virus that has killed historic numbers of Americans, civic unrest that is unlike anything we’ve seen since the 1960s, an economic yo-yo that pushes the economy to the verge of collapse, and the most divisive presidential election in modern American history. When we do things like the [unemployment] graphic that essentially became the lead of the paper, or all the names on the front page—that’s design telling a story that you can’t tell in just the 1,200-word traditional newspaper story.

FC: How do these front pages fit into the paper’s larger mission, to report the truth, when we have a president who is disdainful of facts that are inconvenient to him?

DB: Everything The New York Times does should stand as testament to our belief in the truth. Print is arguably the most powerful testament because it’s permanent.