The surprising origins of the humble blouse

As more people are encouraged to head back to the office , they will be swapping their home wear for their work wear. One staple of the working wardrobe has particularly interesting roots—the humble blouse, which gained prominence around the turn of the 20th century thanks to new manufacturing techniques.

Worn with a plain skirt, the blouse became a fashion essential in the wardrobes of working and socially active women across the class spectrum. Clerical workers, suffragettes, and even members of the British royal family all began to proudly wear them. The blouse and skirt provided a more comfortable way of dressing than the tight bodices and bustle skirts of the late Victorian period. At the start of the 20th century, the Edwardian blouse was elaborate and decorative. The blouse of the 1910s was much simpler in style and shape.

As my research on blouse manufacturing in the 1910s shows, during this period, the blouse was developed as a factory-produced commodity. Designers created loose-fitting garments sized proportionately, as with men’s shirts, by the collar. Sizes ranged from 13 to 15 inches and included half sizes. Ready-made blouses were created from natural fibers including cotton, linen, silk, or wool, or fiber blends such as flannelette. Before this, most women made their own blouses or purchased custom-made ones from a dressmaker, so this period was a turning point.

From 1909 the first artificial silk was introduced to the blouse market by textile giant Courtaulds. Made from a blend of cotton and wood-pulp viscose, artificial silk blouses offered women the glossy luster of silk in a practical blouse able to sustain repeated washing.

Importantly, as fashion and design history academic Cheryl Buckley explains, by 1910 over half of all single women worked outside the home. A collection of four or five lightweight blouses worn with one plain skirt, and sometimes a jacket, formed an ideal working wardrobe for busy typists, teachers, and shop workers.

Lucrative blouse making

High demand for easy-to-launder, practical blouses from these newly working women offered fresh moneymaking opportunities for a range of wholesale manufacturers. Even traditional hosiery manufacturers recognized the economic value of blouses.

For 200 years Leicester, in England’s East Midlands, was the center of hosiery and knit production. By the 1910s it had well-established networks of production and distribution, which helped its manufacturers embrace the lucrative business of blouse making.