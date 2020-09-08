Our definition of ‘success’ is holding business back—it’s time for a new one

The abstract idea of “success” may be the most important idea in business: the fuzzy notion that motivates millions of choices, careers, and dreams. But for all the energy applied in its pursuit, there’s little energy applied in contemplating the destination. Fortune recently published its annual Fortune 500 list, which it bills as “the ultimate business scorecard.” But its ranking is driven by just one metric: revenue. Is that really the ultimate scorecard in business? The pinnacle of success? And if not, what is? Does this time of crisis, reassessment, and renewal compel us to revisit what motivates all this work?

Those that disagree with Fortune‘s focus on revenue typically choose one of a few other old tropes: “winning” a category, optimizing efficiency, maximizing profits or shareholder value. These themes are so normed that much of the commentary in business focuses on how to succeed, skipping past any contemplation of what success actually looks like. What if the old definitions of success have been too short, too narrow, and too shallow? Looking further into the future CEOs like to point to the value created under their tenure by pointing to the valuation appreciation under their watch, but what if short-term maximization is followed by long-term decline—is that success? After Jack Welch left GE (with a golden parachute of $417 million), its valuation collapsed to under 15% of its peak. Was Jack Welch successful? Simon Sinek explores this conflict between short-term and long-term success in his most recent book, Infinite Game, which highlights the absence of a “finish line” in business, meaning the definition of “winning” is moot. If more leaders considered multi-generational success, many business practices would change, from what to invest in, to how to treat people. For all the conflicting narratives about Jeff Bezos (hero! villain!), one thing that cannot be denied is his relentless push for long-term thinking, which significantly changes decisions; the mantra of “Always day 1” is the antithesis of managing for quarterly profits. The irony is his wealth now far eclipses all the people championing near-term profits in pursuit of wealth. In announcing significant COVID-19-related investments in people and customer service, he said: “If you’re a shareowner in Amazon, you may want to take a seat, because we’re not thinking small.” But looking further into the future isn’t enough if today; success is too narrowly shared. Looking wider into the world The old definitions of business success normalize the practice of ignoring externalities, the ripple effect of impact on people, communities, markets, and the world. If COVID-19 has taught us anything, it should be that ignoring our interconnectedness is a perilous position.

