Labor Day gas prices are the lowest they’ve been since 2004, but are you going anywhere?

Gas prices this Labor Day weekend are the lowest they’ve been in 16 years, but the $64,000, er, $2.19 question is: Will Americans travel over the four-day holiday weekend?

The national average for the long holiday weekend this year will be down about 37¢ from 2019, predicts GasBuddy.com. That $2.19 is the lowest price per gallon since $1.82 in 2004.

Decreased demand for gasoline is why prices are so low, explains the website’s head of petroleum analysis, Patrick DeHaan. People aren’t commuting, jets aren’t flying, and school buses aren’t driving around.

He expects the lower demand to last for at least the next eight months.

“It’s entirely fueled by COVID-19 keeping people at home and away from filling their tanks,” DeHaan says. “The economy may be opening back up, but we’re having lifestyle changes at this point that were never expected . . . Overall, it’s more tricky to hit the road and, say, grab a motel. There are restrictions on what you can do. That’s keeping some Americans from [traveling].”

A murky travel forecast

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the question remains how many people will hit the road during for the four days traditionally viewed as the time for one last summer travel adventure. Numerous states are seeing increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases, and others, such as New York and New Mexico, require people from hot-spot states to quarantine. With the start of the new academic years, schools with classes in person or hybrid learning models have travel restrictions in place for their students, such as self-quarantining.

Whether it’s a seven-hour drive to another region or a day trip, people may worry about adherence to social distancing and mask rules, especially at indoor destinations. Even if they’re going to be vigilant, who knows about fellow travelers.