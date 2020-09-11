These 5 myths about resilience might be hurting your ability to cope

I think we can agree that 2020 hasn’t been the best year, with our resilience being tested on a daily basis.

“COVID has shifted our lives completely, but we’re actually dealing with multiple pandemics,” says Debra Kawahara, associate dean of academic affairs for the California School of Professional Psychology at Alliant International University. “The George Floyd incident created a grief pandemic. We’re dealing with disparities in health and socioeconomics, and we have blurred boundaries between our work and personal life. A new daily stressor happens before we learned to deal with the last one.”

But what is resilience? And why are some people better at it than others? A resilient person can adjust and figure out what do to adapt faster than someone who isn’t as resilient, says Kawahara. To become more resilient, it’s important to understand these five misconceptions around the trait.

People Are Born Resilient

If you look at a resilient person’s daily outlook, they will likely practice resilience as a daily habit. While some people may be more natural at tackling adversity, it can be taught and developed, says Kawahara.

“You can build resilience with various strategies that you use in everyday life,” she says. “For instance, being optimistic and using positive self-talk is a good habit you can start. Another is gratitude. Every day identify two or three things you have to be grateful for. Both are helpful for building resilience.”

Resilience is a verb, not a noun, adds Josh Altman, PhD, associate director of Adelphi University’s Student Counseling Center.

“It’s a set of practical skills that can be developed with practice and patience,” he says. “Resilience is not a fixed state; it is a capacity, a skill that can be developed. Challenges become opportunities to grow and learn. A growth-mindset pattern of thinking experiences failure as temporary, criticism as a guide for growth, and problems as opportunities.”