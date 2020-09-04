How to build a ‘regenerative brand’

Leading a brand is always challenging. But at least in times of stability, you can look to previous experiences and see patterns emerge. The past can be projected into the future with some sense of continuity. Those times are over.

Today, the world faces multiple intersecting crises: the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, racial injustice, and growing economic inequality, to name just a few. And people rightly expect a response from brands that have become an intimate part of their daily lives. These are not fads or blips that can be waited away. These are fundamental challenges to a broken status quo that all of us have to reckon with. We are in an era of shifting paradigms, not just shifting preferences.

Today’s brand leaders don’t just have to build great, compelling brands that delight consumers, they also have to address the major reckonings of our time. But wrestling with global issues wasn’t part of the training or job description. These used to be things that only issue experts and politicians had to worry about.

How do you lead with confidence when the playbook is out-of-date? Is using a hashtag a sufficient brand response to 400 years of oppression, racism, and injustice? What’s the right play when your growth strategy clashes with nature’s limits? Does turning a logo pink for International Women’s Day help close the gender pay gap?

This is a new and challenging era for branding. To win, brands must think and act in new ways. They need to become “regenerative brands.”

Regenerative brands are a necessary evolution of “sustainable” and “resilient” brands. Sustainability and resilience are fine qualities, but they mean a continuation of the status quo and an ability to survive. Regenerative brands seek to create value for all beings for all time. They have higher aspirations and deliver more value—they grow stronger by challenging the status quo and improving the system for all of us.

Regenerative brands use what they’re best at to fix problems beyond their own business, consumers, and shareholders. They are designed for leadership in the world we live in and for the future we want. Regenerative brands don’t wait to take the lead on issues that can’t wait.