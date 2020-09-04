Why Yeti’s latest marketing masterclass is launching eight short films at once

For the last five years or so, Yeti has been cranking out some of the best branded content on the planet. And they sell coolers!

Each of the brand’s films wonderfully chronicles the lives of those who work and play in the outdoors, covering an eclectic collection of people and pursuits. From surfing to hunting, fishing to snowboarding, they all have one thing in common: passion and humanity.

In a world too often experienced from the flipside of a screen, Yeti’s films offer a glimpse of what’s possible IRL when you get outside.

Last night, for the first time, Yeti launched eight new short films simultaneously, in a virtual premiere live event. It’s like an adventure overload, and it all came about because the pandemic forced the brand to prematurely cancel its 12-city, 2020 Film Tour.

“We were determined to find a way to revive the film tour and bring these amazing stories to our fans at time when we all need a little inspiration, so we made the decision to pivot to a digital release that would be accessible for everyone from the safety and comfort of their homes,” says Bill Neff, Yeti’s vice-president of consumer marketing.

Next week, they’re taking the show back on the road with a socially-distanced twist. Starting in Driggs, Idaho on September 12—eight stops across Idaho, California, New York and Texas—fans will be able to watch the films outside at local drive-in theaters.

Among the films premiered last night was “Sandbagging Jimmy Chin,” in which a group of pro surfers including Keith and Dan Malloy, aim to get the Oscar-winning director and legendary climber to experience the barrel of a wave. In another, 43-year-old pro skateboarder Geoff Rowley talks about the realities of getting older in a young man’s game, and the role nature guiding has played in his longevity. National Geographic Adventurer of the Year (2016) Pasang Lhamu Akita Sherpa, and Katmandu punk rocker Sareena Rai redefine what being a kickass woman in the mountains actually means.