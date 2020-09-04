This is why supporting mental health is critical during the pandemic

There is a pained irony in the connection between the preventative measures necessary to prevent the coronavirus, and the negative effects they can have on mental health. Physical distancing and social isolation can lead to heightened stress levels and other mental health conditions, which, when left untreated, can lead to suicide.

Taking place nearly six months into the pandemic, September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. The timing presents an important opportunity for businesses to reassess their role in supporting mental health.

In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, between April and June of this year, symptoms of anxiety and depressive disorders increased significantly compared to the same time period last year. According to a CDC survey conducted in late-June, 11% of people reported having “seriously considered suicide,” with a significantly higher percentage among younger adults and racial and ethnic minorities.

Given that the suicide rate in the U.S. is already higher than it’s been since World War II, suicide is an issue that is not going away. Research suggests that the aftereffects of the pandemic may ripple across the future for years to come.

Full disclosure—I have a special interest in this subject. My mother died by suicide when I was 12 years old. And today, I help lead an organization with almost 300,000 employees. So, I feel a special responsibility to do what I can to ensure that businesses recognize the critical role they can play in helping people preserve and protect their mental health and well-being.

First, it’s important to create a culture—even if it’s primarily through virtual communication—that gives people permission to be vulnerable. No matter where you sit in an organization, we’re all human beings, and knowing we’re not alone in our feelings and experiences, and that there is no shame attached to them, can help us feel less isolated. In addition, being open and open-minded about these issues can help organizations develop supportive policies that benefit employees who live with mental health problems, as well as those who don’t.

Broader adoption of videoconferencing presents new opportunities to help your organization stay connected beyond meetings, by allowing for virtual check-ins and social events. Staying in regular touch with your teams can add some of the purpose and community people may lose as they continue to work from home. A Qualtrics study from this past spring noted that almost 40% of employees reported that not one person from their company, including managers, had asked if they were doing okay. Those employees were 38% more likely than others to admit that since the pandemic began their mental health had worsened.