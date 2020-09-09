One Microsoft designer’s quest to make the industry more inclusive

Over the past few months, companies have rushed to beef up their diversity bona fides, posting messages in support of Black Lives Matter and implementing programs to increase equity. But many critics say these efforts are just window dressing—they do nothing to address issues of systemic racism and inequality in the country.

For Mo Woods, that work requires more than a slogan, a photo, or just filling current roles with candidates of color. Changing the system from the ground up takes time—and a long-term commitment to investing in Black communities.



Woods is a principal design lead at Microsoft and executive director and founder of Inneract Project, a creative education nonprofit for kids of color in the Bay Area. It offers free design courses and workshops, multiday internships, and mentor matching. The nonprofit first gets design onto the radar of middle and high school kids, then provides a support system that shows design can be a viable career.

This is important because graphic design has a major diversity problem: Just 3% of designers self-identify as Black, according to the most recent AIGA Design Census. That lack of representation means things we use every day—from apps to shoes to transportation—are being designed largely from a white experience. It also means that kids don’t see designers who look like them, making it more unlikely they’ll go into the field.

Woods founded Inneract Project to counter that. He first discovered graphic design at the University of Washington; after a seven-year detour playing pro basketball in Europe, he eventually settled in the Bay Area to earn his graduate degree and worked for top agencies like Pentagram and Studio Hinrichs before coming to Microsoft. In the 16 years since he founded Inneract, the program has taught design skills to more than 1,500 kids; even more importantly, it has fostered a creative community of students, alumni, and parents. And while diversity is a buzzword at the moment, Woods says there’s not a quick fix. Companies have to recognize that diversity is a long-term goal and that can only be addressed by creating opportunities for early exposure to design.

Inneract Project does this by offering kids who have a general creative interest a variety of design classes, including app design, branding, logo design, and coding. The program also introduces kids who might not know where to take their artistic talent to viable career paths in the creative industry through Inneract’s mentorship program, which pairs a student with a design professional who offers professional development guidance, support, and connections. Woods himself often serves as a mentor and works with kids enrolled at Inneract Project to figure out what the heck they can do with the design skills they learn to sustain a long-term design career. The relationship starts while kids are at Inneract Project, but the relationship is a long-term commitment to ensure Inneract Project grads grow into young creative professionals: Two mentees I spoke with still check in with Woods on a regular basis, even though they no longer attend Inneract Project.



Former Inneract Project student Leigh Miles and Woods still have a mentoring partnership. Miles has always been interested in art, but she says the program helped her learn what’s out there and focus her career path, and Woods offered advice when she switched from graphic design. She took five or six workshops through Inneract Project, including one at the San Francisco office of the design agency Collins. Miles is currently studying digital imaging at Diablo Valley College in the Bay Area, and hopes to become a sports photographer for the NFL. She and Woods still check in every few months.