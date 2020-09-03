Designing a better future is a moral obligation. Here’s how to start

2020 has amplified the vast problems in America. The inequities and interdependencies that have always existed are now impossible to ignore. We’re collectively experiencing a range of emotions: anger, despair, frustration, anxiety, helplessness. And yet I feel there’s still a palpable hope that things can, and will, change.

Design is a method of envisioning the future, of which optimism is a foundational part. Designing with optimism is to believe in the potential to create a better future. It does not suggest trusting blindly that everything will turn out in your favor, nor does it necessitate holding positive sentiment in your process. In fact, challenging ideas or beliefs may be one of the most optimistic things you can do. By practicing optimism in design, you think expansively about what is possible, and help others to see possibilities as well.

Optimism can manifest in various forms within design—as an ambitious goal beyond belief, a process, a mindset. Consider humankind’s ambitious pursuit of space travel. It requires designing processes and systems without truly knowing what the result will be, until it happens. Designing with optimism can enable the freedom to dream of new possibilities into the unknown. Yet despite tragic setbacks, human aspirations for space travel continue to grow. SpaceX, the aerospace company founded by Elon Musk, envisions a city on Mars with humans becoming the first interplanetary species. Their mission is founded on the belief that “the future will be better than the past.”

Sometimes designing with optimism shows up in subtler ways—embodied in a process, not the outcome. Conditional design is a method in which constraints spark unexpected outcomes through group exercises. The method is presented in a group workbook that challenges individuals to collaborate under a set of constraints: for example, to blindfold each other and color on a blank page until they think the page is completely covered. The process stokes chaos but typically ends with a surprisingly beautiful outcome. Created by Luna Maurer, Edo Paulus, Jonathan Puckey, and Roel Wouters, conditional design offers (in their words) “processes rather than products: things that adapt to their environment, emphasize change and show difference.” Here, optimism manifests as trust in a process to enable new possibilities and collaboration in exciting, unforeseen ways.

Designing with optimism is often most compelling when challenging existing norms. The late Representative John Lewis may not seem like a designer, but in fact he exemplifies designing with optimism better than most. Despite experiencing racism, oppression, and violence, his belief in a Beloved Community—a nation and world society at peace with itself—allowed him to design a path toward a more equitable future. And he did it on his own terms, through compassion and nonviolence as a civil rights leader and congressman. His work designing community gatherings and acts of peaceful protest inspired others to do the same.

The pandemic has spurred the long-overdue reinvention of outdoor public space in urban cities, with many communities creating new, and more accessible, spaces. This too is designing with optimism to reimagine our spaces to be more inclusive and connected. Small-scale experiments and iterations have allowed changes to occur rapidly from the bottom up, rather than through long-term city planning. New York City alone has made 40 miles of streets pedestrian-only during this time, with a goal of reaching 100 miles. Universities, libraries, and museums are tackling how to design for education outside. There is still a long way to go to provide access to open spaces in underserved neighborhoods. However, the speed of innovation during COVID shows opportunities for how cities may continue to evolve.

The role of optimism in design can be reflected in ways big and small. It is something every designer can bring to their work in their own way. For some, this practice comes naturally, while for others, it’s a conscious effort. Martin Seligman, an American psychologist, uses the term “flexible optimism” to describe the choice to go through life with optimism while being aware of the negativity in the world. To design with optimism is a muscle all of us can work to build.