Dunkin’ says it’s not charging extra for ‘The Charli,’ a drink named after Charli D’Amelio

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio isn’t shy about her love of Dunkin’, and now the coffee and doughnuts chain is saluting her devotion with a limited-time drink that bears her name.

The Charli, which launches today, is her favorite Dunkin’ concoction: Cold Brew with whole milk and three pumps of caramel swirl.

Almost immediately, people on social media started accusing the Canton, Massachusetts-based company of charging more for the Charli-branded drink than its nonbrand name equivalent.

“The Charli suggested retail price is consistent with the suggested retail price for a medium cold brew with whole milk & 3 pumps of caramel swirl. There is no upcharge,” the company replied in an e-mail to Fast Company.

The cost is $3.19.

A 24-ounce Charli has 200 calories, 1.5 grams of fat, and 41 grams sugar, Dunkin’ said.

“Everyone knows that Charli runs on Dunkin’, and now Dunkin’ runs on Charli,” Drayton Martin, vice president of brand stewardship at Dunkin’, said in a written statement. “This is the partnership fans have been rooting for since Charli first danced onto TikTok with her Dunkin’ Cold Brew in hand. Charli is one of our biggest fans and the feeling is mutual. We’re thrilled to finally make it official.”