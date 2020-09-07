Another underappreciated part of the USPS? Its exceptional design

Among the many reasons to support the beleaguered United States Postal Service, add this: It has a rich history as a patron of graphic design.

For decades, the USPS has tapped some of the world’s best designers to get creative on those 1-inch-by 1.25-inch canvasses. This has resulted in everything from Matrix-like abstract grids designed by Saul Bass to swirling calligraphy by typographers Louise Fili and Jessica Hische.

The USPS also designs many stamps in-house, with input from the public. A Citizen’s Stamp Advisory Committee, which has met quarterly over the past 60 years, sifts through about 40,000 stamp suggestions from the public each year. If they make it through the committee, stamp designs go to one of four art directors on contract with the USPS for consideration and further development.

Ethel Kessler, who has been under contract with the United States Postal Service for the past 22 years and art directed the Breast Cancer Awareness stamp, which has raised 91.1 million dollars since its release, has designed over 450 stamps since she started. I asked Kessler what the key to designing on such a small canvas is. “There has to be a clear focal point and the shapes that are in it have to be—I don’t want to say graphic—but somehow identifiable because then your eye can get into the image,” Kessler says. Here are just a few of the most iconic designs over the past 60 years—a potent, albeit small, reminder why the Postal Service is worth keeping around.

Georg Olden

This 1963 stamp by designer Georg Olden commemorated the centennial of the Emancipation Proclamation. Olden was the first Black person to design a stamp, according to the Postal Museum, and President John F. Kennedy unveiled the stamp design in a ceremony commemorating the date.

Saul Bass

An Oscar winning designer who created title sequences and poster art for classic movies like The Man with the Golden Arm, Spartacus, and Psycho, Bass designed this USPS stamp in 1983. Called “Science and Industry,” Bass created an abstract design where smokestacks morph out of a grid to suggest the merging of the two disciplines. It was his first stamp.

Bradbury Thompson

Thompson “was a master” of stamp design, according to USPS art director Derry Noyes, who has been with the agency for 30 years. This design plays on the meaning of the word in the typography itself by changing the “V” into a heart shape, and then repeats the word down the stamp with the heart in different colors. Thompson is credited with more than 90 stamp designs, according to the Rochester Institute of Technology.