Bearaby’s new ombre-hued weighted blankets are a burst of summer

It’s been a strange summer, as most of us have been homebound. So we’ve clung to simple pleasures, like cosy afternoon naps on the couch and fruit pops in the freezer. In a quirky collaboration, two brands have created a collection of popsicle-inspired weighted blankets that will allow us to bring the joys of summer with us as the colder months arrive.

Bearaby, a direct-to-consumer startup known for its smartly designed chunky knit weighted blankets (including one that’s specifically sized for children), has collaborated with gourmet ice pop brand The Hyppo on a three-piece collection of ombre-hued blankets in bright colors. The Hyppo concocted three limited-edition flavors for this partnership, Mango Siesta, Watermelon Dreams, and Blueberry Nights. And the blankets, which Bearaby dubbed the Napsicle, are inspired by the vibrant colors of these new popsicles.

On the surface, Bearaby and The Hyppo make strange bedfellows, but the brands are aligned on their commitment to sustainability. Bearaby’s blankets are made from hand-knit organic cotton, and don’t have the plastic fillers that are found in many weighted blankets. The Hyppo, for its part, focuses on freezing locally farmed fruit that is in season to support American farmers and allow people to enjoy the fruit all year-round. And lest you think weighted blankets aren’t appropriate for summer: The Bearaby Napsicle (like the company’s Napper and Nappling) is woven in giant loops, a technique that ensures the blanket is breathable—which means you’re less likely to get sweaty and overheated underneath it.

The Napsicles is available for purchase on the Bearaby website, comes in three weights, 15 lb, 20 lb, and 25 lb, and costs between $259 and $289. Each blanket will come with all three of the limited-edition Hyppo pops. This collaboration is a delightful way to enjoy the last days of summer and the blankets will offer much-needed burst of sunshine as the days get shorter.