Los Angeles unveils the sun-blocking, EV-charging streetlight of the future

They may not be iconic or prominent or particularly memorable, but streetlights are an ubiquitous piece of the urban landscape.

In Los Angeles alone, there are 223,000 of them. So when the administration of Mayor Eric Garcetti started thinking about how it could improve and distribute design around the city, its streetlights were an opportunity hiding in plain sight.

“This is one of the few designed objects that the city produces that touches every corner of the city and every neighborhood,” says Christopher Hawthorne, the city’s chief design officer. Formerly the architecture critic for the Los Angeles Times, Hawthorne says that while some of the wealthier neighborhoods around the city have unique and well-designed streetlights, the vast majority are forgettable. “We have this great history of streetlight design in L.A. that the city is still known for but we sort of lost the thread of innovative streetlight design in the postwar period and started producing these utilitarian streetlights that really could exist anywhere.”

Last November, the city launched L.A. Lights the Way, an open design competition to reimagine how those streetlights could better represent the city. “Los Angeles is a city of dreamers and doers, a place that is the creative capital of the world. And our next generation of streetlights should be as brave and bold as ourselves, as an expression of the future,” Garcetti said at the time. Sponsored by the mayor’s office and the city Bureau of Street Lighting, the competition brief called for streetlights that also include light fixtures explicitly designed to illuminate sidewalks, space for a text-based “cultural placard,” a narrow three-foot long LED strip to communicate events and signal emergencies, and hardware to hold shade sails to add much needed shading in parts of the city lacking adequate street trees.

Selected from entries by 110 registered design teams, the winning design is Superbloom, a cluster of green pipes that rise to various heights before curving out to hold light fixtures and other elements. Able to be augmented with features like benches, electric vehicle charging stations, umbrellas, and solar panels, the design can morph into thousands of different heights and configurations depending on the specific place and its requirements.

Created by L.A.-based design collaborative Project Room, the streetlight is less a design than a system, according to lead designer Joakim Dahlqvist. “Contemporary streetlights are very sculptural but also very monolithic, and I think this design is much more of a kit of parts, using very standardized components,” he says. “It’s just pipes and the collar that holds them together.”

The goal was to be future-looking without imposing some aggressive idea of what that future should be, says co-designer Sandy Yum. “Especially for a city like Los Angeles where there’s just so many varying neighborhoods and different scales everywhere, having something like what you’d see in Blade Runner is not the city,” Yum says. “These parts that come in and out when needed, where needed seemed like the right direction to go.”