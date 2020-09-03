Your comprehensive guide to job searching during the pandemic

Let’s be honest: Securing a new job during an economic downturn and pandemic is hard. It can feel demoralizing to keep sending out résumés and searching job boards when opportunities are so few and far between. Additionally, all the rules of the game feel like they’ve shifted. Basic steps such as scheduling an informational interview or networking with people in your chosen industry suddenly are different.

With new opportunities slowly ticking up, finding a new job takes a collection of techniques, an element of decisiveness, and a willingness to fail. Here’s what you need to do if you’re embarking on a pandemic job search:

1. Diligently research the company

It goes without saying that before a big interview, you should be putting in the time to carefully research your targeted company. But even before you’re preparing for your interview, keep an eye for news about your desired company—whether it’s positive or negative. Chances are, whatever you unearth will change your impression of the company during the current climate. If you find out your ideal company has laid off a huge swath of employees recently—consider this your red flag.

Also make sure to check out review websites such as Glassdoor and Fairygodboss to get an inside look at what employees are saying, outside of the company’s corporate blog or official social media. You may find your company excels at providing workers with benefits, even while remote, or even that the company is making a large batch of hires.

2. Keep networking virtually

The good news is that career fairs have not disappeared—they’ve simply moved to a virtual realm. Take advantage of these re-envisioned networking and career advancement opportunities, and make sure to remain open-minded and flexible about the virtual process.

A few pointers when engaging with an online career conference: First, make sure to schedule a time when you will be “attending” these virtual events. As Fast Company reporter Stephanie Vozza explains, these events will typically remind you of your designated time slot, and, before you enter the career fair “grounds,” you’ll have an opportunity to confirm that you’re “attending.”

What about the virtual interview? If you are fortunate enough to have the opportunity to speak to a person with hiring powers, make sure to prepare your surroundings—that means you, flattering lighting, and a tidy backdrop!—and your technology.