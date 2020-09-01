Here’s how to get your free Google Nest Mini from Spotify if you haven’t claimed it yet

If you could use a little good news in your life—and who couldn’t?—we have just the thing to make your September sing.

Spotify is once again offering a free Google Nest Mini to subscribers of its premium services. The offer began late last month and continues through the rest of this month. It’s available to current Spotify premium subscribers and new signups.

That’s right. You can get a free smart speaker just for being that person who pays for Spotify.

Naturally, there are a few caveats: If you already received a free Google device when Spotify offered this deal last year, you don’t qualify for another one. Also, in order to take advantage of the offer, you have to link your Spotify account with a Google Assistant. I mean, you didn’t think you were going to get off without a little data sharing, did you?

Other than that, it sounds like a pretty good deal. All you have to do is agree to the terms and you’ll be using your free Google Nest Mini faster than you can say “cocaine noodles.” Here’s how it works:

For current premium subscribers

Just visit this link to claim the offer. You’ll be given a special code that can be used in the Google Store. The codes are good until October 31.

For new premium subscribers

Sign up for one of Spotify’s paid tiers. (It offers four, starting at $5 a month for students.) Then, you’ll be given one promotional code for the Google Store. You can find all the details on Spotify’s website.