This new ultra-inclusive clean beauty brand has 43 shades of foundation

Credo Beauty is known for its expansive, impressive offerings of clean beauty products that cover, color, correct, protect, nourish, and enhance your skin—and do better for your human and environmental health. It’s like the goodness of Dermstore and Sephora together, but with a much-needed dose of stringent ingredient-consciousness. Needless to say, I’m a fan.

Before now, Credo Beauty has partnered with clean beauty brands and manufacturers to bring all of the best clean beauty products to one place. Now, Credo has officially launched its first in-house line with two products: Exa High Fidelity Semi-Satin Foundation and Exa Jump Start Smoothing Primer.

Developed over the course of two years, the Exa line was created to be an ideal eco-friendly option for anyone who wants to ditch harmful chemicals found in most major makeup brands (seriously, just look up “American makeup formulas vs. European makeup formulas”) and wants a perfect shade match.

And while clean beauty focuses on what’s not included, the Exa line upped the ante with this formula. It’s jam-packed with nourishing, high-performance skincare ingredients, with peach leaf extract (moisturizing, anti-inflammation, antioxidant, and antibacterial), cocoa fruit powder (increases the elasticity and minimizes fine lines, wrinkles, and scars), maqui berry (protects your skin at the cellular level), and hyaluronic acid (insanely hydrating and plumping).

But even the perfect mix of the best ingredients in the world wouldn’t matter if you can’t find a good shade. Fortunately, the Exa High Fidelity Foundation comes in 43 different shades, with numerous color ranges and undertones to choose from. A simple quiz helps you find your best match in the line.

The Jump Start Smoothing Primer helps you get even longer wear, blurs imperfections, and creates a semi-matte finish, all with an extra dose of protective antioxidants. And to do their part on reducing waste, Credo created packaging that has the least impact possible on the planet. The ink on the box and bottle of the product is water-based and nontoxic. The paper stock is 100% post-consumer recycled and compostable. The product tray is molded from sugar cane waste fiber and is recyclable and compostable. The cap is 100% recycled and the bottle is made of glass. It’s a pretty fitting package for such a clean formula.

You can shop the entire Exa collection now on Credo Beauty.