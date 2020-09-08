These Navy SEAL techniques can help you lead and motivate your team

With many people continuing to work from home during the pandemic, leaders are challenged with finding ways to motivate and bring together remote teams of employees. But it’s never been more important. Isolation and separation can cause stress that negatively impacts health and productivity. Retired Navy SEAL sniper Chris Sajnog, author of The New Rules of Marksmanship , says the strategies he used while leading a team of isolated warriors can help business leaders, too.

“Rather than focus on how to become a better leader, focus on how to make everybody on the team a leader,'” says Sajnog, who speaks to organizations about teamwork, training, and tactics. “With that mindset, people can lead themselves. If they see a void, they will jump in and fill it.”

To be a good leader, you need to be a good learner and that requires having the right mindset. “I take people through an exercise that is the power of why,” says Sajnog. “I ask them why they want to do something. Without a strong enough why, we won’t do the training.”

Figure out your why by continuing to refine it until it’s the strongest why you can have, says Sajnog. “If you can get to some version of love as the reason you want to do something, you’ll be motivated to do the work,” he says. “Being better at something is not a strong enough reason to propel you.”

Once every member of the team has a strong purpose, leaders need to ensure that each member can step into a leadership role flawlessly and at any moment. To explain the rules for being a good leader, Sajnog uses the acronym TEAMS.

Take responsibility

Be willing to step up and take responsibility for the actions of the team. If not, the team can’t work cohesively and productively. “This one mindset affects everything you do in life,” says Sajnog. “You can’t change anything if you don’t take responsibility for it.”

Encourage others

This is more powerful than most people take into account, says Sajnog. “Think about any great sports team and imagine the players on that team not cheering for and supporting their teammate,” he says. “It’s impossible to imagine because it doesn’t happen.”