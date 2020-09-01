Uber tells anti-maskers they have to take a mask selfie if they want a ride

Uber is now requiring riders who previously didn’t wear masks during their trips to take selfies showing their faces covered before they take another Uber ride.

The ride-hailing company announced the new requirement this morning. The mask verification feature for riders whom drivers previously reported weren’t wearing face coverings will launch in North America this month and then expand to other countries.

“This technology detects the mask as an object in the photo and does not process biometric information,” Sachin Kansal, Uber’s global head of safety product, wrote on the corporate website. “As always, riders and drivers are free to cancel a trip, without penalty, if the other person isn’t wearing a mask . . . We hope this increased accountability provides more peace of mind.”

Uber began mandating masks for its drivers, delivery people, and riders back in May.

The two groups of individuals who drive for Uber are required to check in with photos of themselves wearing face coverings over their noses and mouths.

More than 3.5 million of them have done over 100 million of these, according to Uber.