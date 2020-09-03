Exclusive: The iPhone 12 Pro camera will use Sony’s lidar technology

This year’s iPhones will get the same kind of Sony lidar depth camera that Apple put in the 2020 iPad Pro it released in March, a source with knowledge of the company’s plans has told Fast Company. After planning the feature for years, our source says, the technology will show up in the top-tier “Pro” iPhone models Apple is set to announce this fall.

Manufactured by Sony, this lidar system uses pulses of light to precisely measure the distances of objects from the camera lens. Using this data, the camera can autofocus more precisely, and better differentiate between foreground and background to create effects such as Portrait mode. The depth camera will also help augmented reality apps place digital objects within real-world settings more realistically.

Starting with 2017’s iPhone X, high-end iPhones already have a different type of front-facing 3D camera system, branded TrueDepth, which is used for Face ID authentication and Animoji. That system projects 30,000 infrared dots on the surface of the user’s face to form a 3D map of its contours. The system offers high levels of accuracy at less than a meter of distance, so it’s fine for measurements within arm’s length of the phone.

How it works

The iPhone’s new lidar system will measure the distance of objects both close to the camera and far away. The system uses a “direct time-of-flight” approach, in which a Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Laser (VCSEL) sends out bursts of photons. They travel at the speed of light to deflect off of objects or surfaces within the camera’s view. Some of the photons bounce back to a small sensor housed near the camera. Software then uses the time of their round trip to derive the distance of the objects or surfaces from the camera lens. It’s very similar to the way radar works, only lidar uses laser light instead of radio waves.

The iPhones on the market today get some sense of distance by measuring differences in their various cameras’ perspectives on an object. Since that difference (called “parallax“) is larger in nearby objects and smaller in faraway ones, it’s possible to estimate the objects’ distance. The lidar system, on the other hand, is purpose-built to measure depth and can do so far more precisely.

How it improves photos

This precise distance data is added to visual data collected by the phone’s other camera sensors, giving the camera a much better understanding of the objects in front of it. It can, for example, make objects in the foreground appear sharp and distinct from the features of the background, which the human eye would naturally see as a bit more blurry and ill-defined. Dialing in those nuances could help the iPhone’s autofocus function create far more true-to-life photographs, closer to those captured by a conventional camera with a full-sized lens.

The main depth effect offered by current iPhones is Portrait mode, which gives photos the “bokeh” effect that blurs the background layer and places the foreground subject (a person, usually) in sharp focus. Sometimes, however, the software has trouble separating foreground from background. The addition of the depth camera data will go a long way toward fixing that. It may even make it possible to adjust the focus or blur of more than two layers in a photo.