Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold2: A better (but no cheaper) folding phone

If you think back to last year’s Samsung Galaxy Fold phone , two facts are likely to spring to mind. One was that it was the first folding-screen smartphone announced by a major manufacturer, putting a tablet-like 7.3″ display into a device you could fold in half and stick in a pocket.

The second notable thing about the Fold was that several of the earliest reviewers instantly had trouble with it: Debris was able to sneak in via the hinge, and some testers mistakenly thought that they were supposed to remove the top protective layer from the screen. That caused Samsung to delay the phone’s release by months while it performed an emergency reengineering.

Now Samsung is announcing the first true upgrade to the original Galaxy Fold, which it’s calling the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G. Teased at last month’s Galaxy Note20 launch and arriving on September 18, it’s an evolutionary update that won’t appeal to a meaningfully broader market than the original. For one thing, its imposing list price of $1,999 is $19 higher than that of last year’s Fold, even before you get to the fact that wireless Galaxy Buds are no longer included. (5G, which was optional with the first Fold, is now standard.)

Still, quite a lot is new this time around. Maybe Samsung should have gotten some of these things right in the first place with its 2019 phone. But if you’d made a list of ways the first Galaxy Fold could have been better, chances are that it would have included a number of points that Samsung has addressed with the Galaxy Z Fold2.

That starts with the small, non-folding screen on the outside of the device. On the original Fold, this display was an oddly shrunken 4.6″, surrounded by vast expanses of bezel. The Fold2 increases that to a 6.2″ display that comes far closer to filling the entire front, which should make for a much better experience when you’re using the phone folded up, as if it were a more conventional smartphone.

When you unfold the Fold2, the inside screen is now a wider 7.6″ vs. the earlier model’s 7.3″, which ought to make for a more tablet-like experience, especially if you’re using multiple apps at once. (The Fold2 supports up to three apps onscreen at once, and—like Microsoft’s two-screened Surface Duo—use drag-and-drop in apps that support it and pair apps so they’ll launch simultaneously.) The ungainly giant-size camera notch on the first Fold is gone, replaced by a minimalist “hole punch” camera cutout as on other current Samsung phones. And like the Galaxy Z Flip, the Fold2 uses “thin glass” with a plastic layer rather than the all-plastic screen of the first Fold.

Then there’s the hinge, which proved so troublesome on the original Fold. The new model’s innards incorporate an improved version of the “sweeper” Samsung built into the Flip’s hinge, designed to help keep dirt from sneaking in and messing up the works. Also inherited from the Flip’s hinge is “Flex” mode, which lets you unfold the screen at a laptop-like angle and keep it there—handy for typing into productivity apps, making video calls with the phone sitting on a desk, and other tasks.